Home » Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero thrashed Communications in the Argentine Cup
Entertainment

Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero thrashed Communications in the Argentine Cup

by admin
Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero thrashed Communications in the Argentine Cup

Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero, from the Professional Soccer League, today beat Comunicaciones, from Primera B, 3-0 in La Rioja, and qualified for the 16th. final of the Argentine Cup.

Forward Lucas Gamba scored his goals after 3 minutes of the first half and 40m. of the second, and then settled the lawsuit Federico Jourdan (42m. ST).

Central Córdoba took only one arrival to open the scoring and it did so with a header from Lucas Gamba, who anticipated at the near post and reached his fourth goal of the season.

The difference of two categories was noticeable throughout the initial stage, despite some momentary intervention by Matías Mansilla in the Santiago goal, and thus Leonardo Madelón’s team justified the advantage.

The “railroader” from Santiago held the 1-0 scoreline without any surprises in the second half and won it fairly against the “postman”, who only kicked the rival goal once.

In addition, Brian Farioli wasted a penalty for the Santiago team 30 minutes into the second half, with a weak shot in the middle that was covered by the Communications goalkeeper with his legs.

At the end, Gamba appeared again with a relentless counterattack and his definition slipped into the hands of Estéfano Francesconi, and two minutes later Federico Jourdan had the pleasure of rounding off the victory.

In the next round, Central Córdoba will face Independiente, with the dream of continuing to climb in the Argentine Cup.

Formations of Central Córdoba and Communications

See also  Criticizing Nación, Sergio Berni confirmed security measures after the death of the bus driver

You may also like

Did it rain on May 25, 1810? This...

The cut of Route 22 in Neuquén continues...

Hot Camp: Top chord youth electronic music training...

Messi’s message for Jordi Alba, who will leave...

Renault & Roland Garros, electric tennis on red...

Future Smart releases the iFLYBUDS Nano series of...

Ricardo Bussi, Javier Milei’s candidate for governor of...

China welcomes more film franchises Branding will be...

“From the School Council periodic controls are made”

The first national survey of living conditions of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy