Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero thrashed Communications in the Argentine Cup

Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero, from the Professional Soccer League, today beat Comunicaciones, from Primera B, 3-0 in La Rioja, and qualified for the 16th. final of the Argentine Cup.

Forward Lucas Gamba scored his goals after 3 minutes of the first half and 40m. of the second, and then settled the lawsuit Federico Jourdan (42m. ST).

Central Córdoba took only one arrival to open the scoring and it did so with a header from Lucas Gamba, who anticipated at the near post and reached his fourth goal of the season.

The difference of two categories was noticeable throughout the initial stage, despite some momentary intervention by Matías Mansilla in the Santiago goal, and thus Leonardo Madelón’s team justified the advantage.

The “railroader” from Santiago held the 1-0 scoreline without any surprises in the second half and won it fairly against the “postman”, who only kicked the rival goal once.

In addition, Brian Farioli wasted a penalty for the Santiago team 30 minutes into the second half, with a weak shot in the middle that was covered by the Communications goalkeeper with his legs.

At the end, Gamba appeared again with a relentless counterattack and his definition slipped into the hands of Estéfano Francesconi, and two minutes later Federico Jourdan had the pleasure of rounding off the victory.

In the next round, Central Córdoba will face Independiente, with the dream of continuing to climb in the Argentine Cup.

