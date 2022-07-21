The cumulative box office of the summer season has reached 3.77 billion yuan

The temperature across the country remains high, and the summer movie season has just ushered in warming. According to statistics from Maoyan Professional Edition, as of July 19, the cumulative box office of the 2022 summer season (starting from June 1) has reached 3.77 billion yuan. The movie “Life Events” starring Zhu Yilong became the biggest winner during the schedule with strong topics and strong emotions. Films such as “Lonely Walking on the Moon” and “Tomorrow’s War” have been finalized, and are expected to push the summer program to a climax in August.

Cinema welcomes summer movie viewing

“It’s too hot outside. It’s so cool to watch a blockbuster while blowing the air conditioner in the cinema!” On July 17, in the lobby of the Ciyun Temple store of Jackie Chan Yaolai Cinemas, the audience Mr. Zhang had just finished watching the movie “Detective War”. He said with a smile that he almost “lived” into the theater this summer, and whenever there is a popular movie, he will watch it as soon as possible.

Since July, with the improvement of the national epidemic situation, the film market has continued to heat up. Many key films such as “Life Events”, “The Detective War” and “Mozart in Outer Space” have been released, and theaters have ushered in a summer movie viewing boom. According to the data of Lighthouse Professional Edition, as of July 18, the total number of operating theaters nationwide was 9,918, and the operating rate reached 81.5%, which has remained above 80% for more than a month.

“Recently, the theaters are really hot in summer, and they are finally not as deserted as in the first half of the year.” Zhang Miao, the marketing manager of Guang’anmen Cinema, said that from the current situation, the performance of the summer programs that have passed halfway is not bad. Jurassic World 3 and Detective Wars contributed most of the box office, and the word-of-mouth remained good, with an obvious long-tail effect at the box office. “”Life Events” should be the biggest winner from the beginning to the end of the summer season, and various theaters now rely on it to top the market. But if you look at the attendance rate, the literary film “Hidden in the Dust” is also a dark horse. Exceeded our expectations.” Zhang Miao revealed, “It may have been given two games a day before, but now it has increased to five games, and the weekend pre-sale is also relatively high.”

Strong topics and strong emotions show advantages

“A Great Event of Life” became the box office champion of mainland film history family films and ranked among the top 50 box office films in Chinese film history. Perhaps even the main creator did not expect this film to get such a good market response. The film was originally planned to be released during the Qingming Festival, but was later withdrawn due to the epidemic, and finally chose to be released in the summer. I did not expect to become a dark horse during the schedule.

“This film has accumulated a lot of popularity long before the Qingming Festival, and the audience wants to watch it. The realism theme, the main focus is family love, Zhu Yilong has his own traffic, and the performance has not overturned, so no matter in the fan circle or the passerby circle. It has been widely concerned. Coupled with the fact that the producer Fang Lianrui Films has done a good job in publicity, and there are no competitors during the schedule, it is reasonable that the box office has now sold 1.4 billion yuan. “Analysis by film critic Jing Runcheng.

In the past two years, realist works with strong topics and strong emotions have shown strong advantages in resonating with audiences and arousing discussions. Fang Lianrui Pictures, the producer of “Major Events in Life”, has previously created hit films such as “A Little Red Flower for You” and “My Sister”, which seems to have mastered this type of “wealth code”.

“These works are a bit like family films with Chinese characteristics, which are quite different from Hollywood’s family-friendly films.” Jing Runcheng analyzed that such family films follow the route of realistic creation, and often choose a person who is more resonant with the audience. Pain points are used as topics, such as the topic of illness represented by “A Little Red Flower for You”, the topic of “chicken baby” represented by “Mozart in Outer Space”, and the topic of reorganization of families represented by “My Sister”, The topic of death represented by “Major Events in Life”. This type of film will also achieve the ultimate in emotion, so that on the one hand, the audience feels that it is topical and fresh, and on the other hand, it is easy to be moved by the emotions created by the film.

However, Jing Runcheng bluntly said that although these successful cases have something in common, film and television creation cannot only rely on “modeled mass production”. Once the number is flooded, it will easily arouse the audience’s disgust.

Get a chance to win

Although the market continues to improve, the “film shortage” has still become a common feeling of audiences and theaters, and it has also become a major hidden danger that affects the final performance of the summer program.

“Compared with last year’s summer program, one of the big impressions this year is that there are no films. Unlike many films in the past, the competition is fierce.” Jiang Yong, an expert in the film industry, said that as the longest time span of the year, the summer program has the longest time span. The good thing is that at least one or two key films can be released every week. However, due to the epidemic, many films are afraid to set the file, resulting in a shortage of film sources in the market. “Actually, there are still a lot of movies to be shown, but maybe I don’t dare to push them now.”

Jiang Yong suggested that under the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, the filmmakers should learn to “see the needle” and set the release date, and not be too obsessed with popular schedules. “It may not be realistic to set the schedule half a year in advance as before. Now it is often an emergency ‘airborne’ schedule two weeks in advance. In fact, as long as the quality of the film is above the pass line, the audience’s word of mouth will come out immediately. “Dare to be released, and it will get a good box office.”

On July 19, the sci-fi comedy “Lonely Walking on the Moon” produced by Happy Twist announced that it will be released on July 29. As soon as this news came out, it may heralded that the summer season will soon usher in a full-scale outbreak in August. Next, key films such as “The Band of Seven” co-created by well-known Hong Kong directors and the sci-fi film “Tomorrow’s War” featuring mecha will be released, which is expected to push the summer season to a climax.

