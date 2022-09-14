Ancient folklore all over the world have the footprints of mythical beasts, and these legendary creatures in myths are engraved with the unique imprint of the culture. This time, the street brand CLOT takes “ALTERED BEAST” as its theme, adhering to the infinite creativity of creating mythical beasts, and brings a new 2022 autumn and winter series. Edison Chen even invited visual artist Tetsuya Nagato to create promotional photos, which were created by Famous actor Yōsuke Kubozuka and well-known model Kozue Akimoto appeared together to perform.

Edison Chen, founder and creative director of CLOT, shared: “The inspiration for this creation comes from the concept of wild mix and match. I am a history fan who loves Egyptian culture, and the idols with various animal characteristics are the most fascinating images of the period. One. To really understand this culture, you have to let go of all your preconceptions and try to understand what they are trying to portray. When I was thinking about this fall and winter collection, in addition to thinking about the direction of clothing design, I was more focused on Thinking about how the whole creative concept should be conveyed; the keywords ‘mashup’, ‘stitching’, ‘weird collage’ came to my mind. Nagato has created many bizarre collages that fascinated me, when I visited Japan Immediately after Nagato’s art show, it was decided that he would shoot the series’ promotional videos, and his style matched the concept very well.”

CLOT 2022 autumn and winter “ALTERED BEAST” series brings a series of clothing items such as T-shirts, sweaters, shirts, coats and hats, all of which are mixed with rich animal prints and colorful contrasting colors. In addition, this season also launched lifestyle accessories such as water bottles, cushions, blankets and badges. The design is also embellished with unique animal totems to echo the theme. The series will be launched on JUICE’s online and offline channels from September 16th, and interested readers may wish to pay attention.