CLOT Teases Exciting Collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD for 20th Anniversary Celebration

CLOT and NEIGHBORHOOD Collaborate on New Joint Series after a Decade

Hong Kong-based streetwear brand CLOT is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a series of joint projects. The brand, known for its collaborations with established names in the industry, such as Nike, The North Face, McDonald’s, fragment design, and Supreme, has recently teased its upcoming partnership with NEIGHBORHOOD.

CLOT’s manager, Chen Guanxi, took to Instagram to share spy photos of the highly anticipated CLOT x NEIGHBORHOOD joint series. This collaboration marks their first joint venture in more than a decade, building on the success of their previous partnership.

Guanxi’s Instagram post showcased the standout piece from the collection, a pair of denim pants featuring the logos of both brands. Additionally, the collection will include CLOT’s iconic yellow thorn clothing, adding a signature touch to the collaboration. Guanxi’s excitement was evident in the caption, as he exclaimed, “WE BACK!!!!!!” – a sentiment that stirred up anticipation among fans.

As of now, there aren’t many details available regarding the release date or other items in the CLOT x NEIGHBORHOOD joint series. However, enthusiasts and streetwear aficionados are urged to keep an eye out for upcoming reports and updates.

CLOT has established itself as a prominent player in the streetwear scene since its inception. With its knack for innovative collaborations, the brand has consistently delivered unique and highly sought-after collections that resonate with fashion enthusiasts worldwide. The partnership with NEIGHBORHOOD is expected to be no different, promising a fusion of their individual aesthetics and a refreshing take on contemporary streetwear.

As the 20th anniversary celebrations continue, fans of CLOT eagerly await the launch of the CLOT x NEIGHBORHOOD joint series. With both brands renowned for their attention to detail, quality craftsmanship, and forward-thinking designs, the collaboration is poised to be a monumental moment in streetwear history.

