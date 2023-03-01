Home Entertainment CLOT x fragment design x Nike Dunk Low’s latest three-party joint shoe model is first exposed
CLOT teamed up with Nike to create a brand new Cortez joint shoe “CLOTEZ”. x Nike Dunk Low.

The intelligence account k9_itsiant exposed this three-party joint shoe, aiming to continue celebrating the 20th anniversary of the brand. So far, too many details have not been disclosed. We can only guess that the simple color matching “Black/White” is the main color, and CLOT’s iconic Silk Royale silk elements are injected, and the FRGMT embroidery logo can be seen to highlight the identity. It is expected that a special shoe box will be launched simultaneously. The packaging commemorates the long-term friendship and cooperation between Edison Chen, Hiroshi Fujiwara and Nike.

