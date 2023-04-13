Home Entertainment Colin Farrell Starring in MAX “Batman” spin-off series “The Penguin” The first wave of trailers hits
“Batman The Batman” director Matt Reeves directed, Colin Farrell starring Colin Farrell MAX (renamed after the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+) spin-off series “The Penguin” officially released the first wave of trailers.

“Penguin”, which is still in production, will release eight episodes, maintaining the original dark and chilling style, and expanding The Batman Saga in one fell swoop. The plot will continue the days after the death of Carmine Falcone, the number one gangster in Gotham City. As his subordinate, The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) suddenly faces a new crisis. best moment.

Director Matt Reeves revealed that this play will connect the first episode of “Batman” and future sequels. Fans may use this to gain a deeper understanding of the injustice under Gotham City. More information will be tracked and reported in the future. 2024 officially landed on MAX.

