Cosmile Europe, the ingredients of cosmetics have no more secrets

The new European database dedicated to correct information on cosmetic ingredients is also available in Italian: Cosmile Europe. «Every day we use at least 8 cosmetics that accompany us in fundamental gestures related to hygiene, self-care, well-being, prevention and protection – comments Benedetto Lavino,

president of Cosmetica Italia -. It is important for consumers to know the ingredients that make up these products, but it is not always easy to identify the correct information, especially on the web. Thanks to Cosmile Europe all European citizens have a

available a reliable, verified and scientifically supported tool to address this need.

The database, currently available in 14 languages, contains information on around 30,000 ingredients used in cosmetic formulations. In particular, it is possible to discover their properties, functions, origin and the main cosmetics in which to find them. Browsing within Cosmile Europe you can search by common name of the ingredients/Inci denomination or by group of substances or type of product. The contents come from verified sources and are based on the knowledge of independent experts. The list of ingredients and their action are taken from the Cos Ing database of the European Commission, an official source of information on cosmetic substances and ingredients.

Cosmile Europe is an initiative of Cosmetics Europe in partnership with the German Cosmetics, Toiletries, Perfumery and Cleaning Industry Association (IKW), in collaboration with the French Fédération des Entreprises de la Beauté (FEBEA) and with support for the technological development of health&media GmbH. Cosmetica Italia supported Cosmetics Europe in the launch of Cosmile Europe in Italian.