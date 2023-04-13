Home Entertainment Cristina Kirchner with trade unionists: “Those who think that I am going to dedicate myself to taking care of the grandchildren, forget them”
Vice President Cristina Kirchner resumed the public agenda this Wednesday with a meeting with Kirchnerist union leaders. According to her, she transcended, during the meeting The official left open the possibility of her candidacy. “Be careful, those who are thinking that I am going to dedicate myself to taking care of the grandchildren, it is better that they forget,” he said in this regard.

The meeting took place this Wednesday, April 13, prior to the Senate session and the call to Courts against the ban under the motto of “Democracy or Judicial Mafia”. The meeting lasted several minutes in which the trade unionists sent her a request to be a candidate and then they talked about concerns about the economic situation and the direction to be taken.

Regarding the elections, in dialogue with The Uncover Radiothe deputy and general secretary of the CTA, Hugo Yasky, recounted the moment in which the vice president “opened the door” of a possible candidacy.

“At one point, one of the colleagues who was there had a phrase that was very funny. I don’t know what reference he made, like that ‘We are not going to ask you to stop taking care of the grandchildren‘ and there she, with her mixture of wit and a smile, said ‘Be careful, those who are thinking that I am going to dedicate myself to taking care of the grandchildren, they better forget‘, so good, he left the door open for us to continue discussing the issue,” explained the legislator.

And he added: “At no time did he say ‘Look guys, forgive me, but think of me in another place where I will surely be but not in the presidency‘, and I think It’s smart to leave all options open.“.

In line with what Yasky said, the mayor of Ensenada, Mario Secco, used the same expression this Thursday in a radio interview. “Cristina has no intention of going home to take care of her grandchildren. Don’t dream of a retired Cristina. Cristina is turned on, and when she is, she gives us tremendous hope. She is going to continue doing politics,” she said in dialogue with FM La Patriada.

“She has to head a list”: the meeting with the unionists

The vice president received more than a dozen union leaders yesterday in the Senate who asked her to lead a list for the presidential elections this year, in the midst of a decrease in the operational clamor. She confirmed it this morning Daniel “Tano” Catalanofrom ATE Capital, one of those present.

The meeting was announced by the attendees with a photo in which you can be seen together with Cristina, who poses in the middle with a light blue outfit and hugging the national deputies Vanessa Siley and Mara Brawer. But the deputy and leader of the CTA also appears around Hugo Yaskythe owner of La Bancaria, Sergius Palace; the teacher unionist Roberto Baradel and the Buenos Aires Minister of Labor Walter Correaamong others.

“We bring the solidarity of the entire union space for the attacks suffered by her and (her daughter) Florencia. we raise that we understand that she has to top a list as president”, said Catalano in dialogue with The Garcia (AM 750). In line with Yasky’s statements, the union leader stated that, although “there was no response” regarding a candidacy, “the proposal was very strong.”

“We agreed that we had to continue discussing and He told us that you don’t get out of this alonewhich does not depend on one person but rather requires political will, strength, to take charge of all of us,” he added.

