Cuban Urban Music Singer ‘The Insurgent’ Arrested in Nebraska

Cuban urban music singer, Leandro Medina, also known as “The Insurgent,” has been arrested by authorities in the state of Nebraska, United States. According to the Hall County Department of Corrections website, Medina was detained and booked on Friday, October 20, following an incident at a gas station in Hall County the previous night. The other party involved in the altercation has not been identified and has fled the scene before the authorities arrived. It is currently unknown if the singer has appeared in court or if any additional details about the case have been confirmed.

This is not the first time that Medina has faced legal troubles in the United States. In January 2019, he was reportedly caught trying to steal merchandise from a Sedano’s supermarket in Miami but was apprehended before he could complete the act. In October of the same year, the artist was attacked after a private party performance in Las Vegas. Medina took to social media and expressed his resilience in the face of these challenges, stating that the experiences made him question many things but also revealed his strength.

Medina had previously entered the United States on a tour organized by Pacheco Entertainment with a work permit. However, he returned to Cuba and re-entered the US with a B-2 visitor visa, which prohibited him from working. According to Angélica Pacheco, the spouse of the agency owner, they had warned Medina about the restrictions of his immigration status, but lost contact with him shortly after.

Further developments and information regarding the case are yet to be disclosed.