Cyruss – Hate Dies Last – Album Review

Cyruss – Hate Dies Last

Origin: Vienna, Austria

Release: 07.06.2023

Label: Bloodshed666 Records

Long: 32:30

Genre: Sludge / Stoner / Hardcore



It causes certain difficulties Cyruss and classify their new work correctly. Is it a use of leftovers or can Hate Dies Last be seen as a departure to new shores? Finally, the sludge / stoner combo from Vienna split up at the end of the 00s, got together for a few occasional concerts and in the form of desolate even formed a follow-up band.

And now you publish with Hate Dies Last above Bloodshed666 Records the first album since the 2007 second album Hate Songs. Now how can this be classified? Due to the Corona-related restrictions on live performances, the opportunity was grabbed to take five old, unreleased songs into the studio, polish them up and record them, add a final new song and then release it digitally and on vinyl. So apparently a line should be drawn. How prominent is this?

Cyruss were quite a respected force in the Viennese sludge metal scene of the mid-2000s and played with well-known bands such as Dozer, Atomic Bitchwax, The Ocean and much more. It’s also worthwhile for non-local Metal fans to listen to the new work in the very clear discography. The songs are grippingly arranged, played cleanly and convince with crisp guitar sounds.

Sludge Metal made in Vienna

As a final farewell gift you can certainly do worse. The final track The Productyou HERE in a live version from last year sums it up perfectly, how well the scratchy and biting vocals complement the four musicians’ sludge sound. fans of Kylesa should Hate Dies Last be able to gain something positive. And of course friends of Bongzilla, whose concert was the reason for the reunion. Unfortunately, the final sign of life is from Cyruss at just under half an hour it has become a rather short pleasure, which is one of the few points that I have to complain about. You can tell from the song material that it was allowed to mature over a long period of time. That makes it gratifying that the chapter Cyruss can have a happy ending. Although one should never say never.

Conclusion

The swan song Hate Dies Last the Viennese sludge metal legend Cyruss has become a short but crisp celebration for all friends of US American sluge medals with a peppered hardcore note. Do not miss! 9 / 10



Line Up

Alfred Wihalm – guitar, vocals

Markus Freudenthaler – drums

Budrowsky – Bass

Klaus Hoffmann – Co-Songwriting

Tracklist

01. Despair

02. No Survival Can Be Tolerated

03. Rotten Silver

04. From Vienna With Hate

05. Sweet Revenge

06. The Product

Links

Cyrus website

Bandcamp Cyruss

