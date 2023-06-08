Monsoon has finally reached Kerala after a week’s delay, heavy rains in many districts, Monsoon will be active in Telangana within ten days.

After a week’s delay, the monsoon finally reached Kerala, bringing heavy rains in several districts

Monsoon will be active in Telangana within ten days after Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

According to Central Meteorological Department, Monsoon is finally delayed by a week today June 8 Meteorologists had earlier predicted that Bpurjai storm in the Arabian Sea will affect the arrival of monsoon and its effects will be less in Kerala.

Monsoon arrives in Kerala on June 1 every year, but last month the Central Meteorological Department predicted that the arrival of the monsoon this year is likely to be delayed and the monsoon this year will June 4 will reach kerala by .now full one week late today June 8 Monsoon has entered Kerala.

Along with this, rain has also started in different districts of Kerala state. With the arrival of monsoon in Ernakulam and Alpuzha, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert, predicting heavy rain. Along with Kerala, the monsoon has also spread to Lakshadweep. And there it has started raining.

The Central Meteorological Department has predicted that in 48 Hour Monsoon will spread to all places of Kerala apart from Tamil Nadu and few places of Karnataka. While predicting delay in the arrival of monsoon in Telangana this year too, the Central Meteorological Department has said that within a week or ten days. Monsoon will enter Telangana.

According to Central Meteorological Department data, the arrival dates of monsoon in Kerala have been changing.1972 I monsoon with delay 18 He reached Kerala in June. Whereas last year 2022 I and Sal 2018 I 29 Monsoon entered the state of Kerala in May itself. After that it spread all over the country. While the year 2021 I am two days late 3 Monsoon reached Kerala in June. Likewise 2020 I on June 1 and 2019 I 8 In June, the monsoon reached Kerala late like the current year.

Every year in the state of Telangana June 12 Monsoon begins from . Last year the state recorded above average rainfall, however, the Central Meteorological Department had predicted last month that the country and the state are likely to receive encouraging rainfall this year.

On the other hand, in some districts of the state of Telangana, the weather has been like the political promises for the past few days. Where there was intense heat during the day and evening, including Hyderabad, the weather is getting colder due to light and heavy rain. Is.

For a few days, there has been an eye-popping sequence of sometimes black and sometimes white clouds in the sky in different districts of the state. After enduring the heat of the summer, now get ready to enjoy the rain and face the troubles it brings.

It should be remembered that with the onset of monsoon, most cotton and soybean cultivation starts in Adilabad district of Telangana state. While in Nizamabad district, farmers prefer to cultivate rice, sugarcane and cotton. And in the united district of Warangal, red pepper, cotton And rice is cultivated. Similarly, in the united districts of Rangareddy, Mehboob Nagar and Medak, more than fifty percent of tur, cotton and paddy are cultivated.

In the month of March this year, unseasonal rain and heavy hailstorm occurred in some districts of Telangana state, especially in Waqarabad district. The intensity of the hailstorm was so much that Murpli mandal of Waqarabad district was presenting the scene of Kashmir. This unseasonal rain and heavy hailstorm caused severe damage to salad, flower and mango crops as well as other crops.

