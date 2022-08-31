With the news that Ben Affleck will “return to his old business ” and play Batman in “Aquaman 2”, DC fans are also looking forward to the return of other superhero actors. A few days ago, it was reported that “Heng Chao” will return in the movie “Black Adam” starring “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson after five years, and then wear the Superman shirt.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

2013’s “Superman: Man of Steel” was the beginning of Henry Cavill’s role as “Superman”, which became the highest-grossing “Superman” franchise in the business. “Justice League”, directed by “Zach” Zack Snyder, is Henry Cavill’s last time playing “Superman”, and whether he will play Superman again is always a mystery. “Superman” is obviously the most famous IP in the DC universe, why has it been hidden for many years? There are also reports that DC Business feels that “Heng Chao” is too old and intends to find a new person to replace him.

However, there is finally good news recently. Due to the internal personnel reorganization of Warner Bros. and DC Pictures, Henry Cavill is about to return to play Superman. An insider broke the news that he participated in the reshoots of the Easter eggs of the movie “Black Adam” as “Superman” three weeks ago, and he was still wearing the classic red and blue Superman costume, not the black battle uniform in “Justice League”. The official return of “Superman” seems to be just around the corner!