declared the young man who got out of the BMW and started the fight

One of the witnesses acknowledged that he got out of Ramiro Gutiérrez’s BMW to discuss with the young people who attacked the vehicle that was driving the wrong way as he left the La Nonnina party on December 19, 2021. In his testimonial statement in the As part of the trial by Facundo Castillo, he narrated that after the first episode he decided to get out of the car to discuss and that he quickly started a fight. He assured that they did not realize that they had run over Facundo Castillo.

He recalled that together with other friends and Ramiro Gutiérrez they had attended other events, before arriving at the party at La Nonnina. “When we arrived it was already late, and they wouldn’t let us in because the party was already ending”.

Finally, the young people entered and stayed for 30 minutes. The young man explained that at the end of the party they went to the exit with the crowd. “Mariano got into the truck because we wanted to go to another party. On the way, Ramiro met a friend of his who joined the group. As the lane was collapsed and the line was not advancing. Ramiro followed a truck that got into passing the cars. In the meantime, a car approached from the front, and Ramiro jumped onto the shoulder and someone hit the truck.«.

The situation generated discomfort in the people who were circulating at that time in the place, to the point that a discussion began. The young man who testified said that in view of the situation he wanted to get out of the truck.

“I got out to argue with the one who had hit the truck, had drunk. At one point one more joins, and I start to fight, it was no longer talking. I fell to the ground, I faked to cover my head because they were kicking me from all sides. He kicked my back, my head. I was impotent from not being able to do anything, I didn’t know if a kick was going to kill me”.

He explained that he does not remember how he got out of that fight. “I don’t know how I managed to get out of there, I ended up on top of the truck, scared. When I got in the truck Ramiro had a face full of blood, Agustí got in the backno. When we got to the Ruta 22 intersection, we realized that Mateo was missing, and we thought they were going to do the same to him as they did to me.”

Ramiro turned around, almost reaching Route 22 to look for the young man, when he arrived at the place, he declared that everyone rushed against the truck, hitting the vehicle. “They wanted us to get off, it was one more second for them to break the glass. We wanted to get out of there, Ramiro backed down, I felt a jolt, but I didn’t understand what was happening. He turned the truck around and we were off.”

I declare that On the way, one of the young people sent a message saying that “something happened, come back”. Since Ramiro’s face was bleeding, they continued in the direction of Roca. He assured that on the way the defendant called his father to assist him.

When they got to Roca, the first place they visited was a farm where Ramiro’s father and brother were. The brother took him to be cared for, while the father left the two young men in an apartment in the center of that town.

