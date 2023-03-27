Home Entertainment Del Moro will enter the house of “Big Brother” for the last time for a chat with the finalists
Del Moro will enter the house of “Big Brother” for the last time for a chat with the finalists

This Monday the 27th will finally arrive the final of Big Brother. Julieta Poggio, Marcos Ginocchio and Ignacio “Nacho” Castañares are the finalists who hope to win the biggest prize, 15 million pesos.

But before the expected end of an edition that lasted five months, Santiago del Moro, host of the reality show, will enter the famous house for the last time and have a chat with the three “little brothers”.

Del Moro revealed it on his Instagram this Saturday. “Good day friends. This is how the weekend starts. Tomorrow he dined at the house of GH and on Monday the grand finale”, he told in his stories.

Then, he invited his followers to submit questions they’d like to ask the finalists. That “last dinner” all together can be seen on Telefe this Sunday 26 at 10:30 p.m.

The finale of “Big Brother”

The final of the popular reality show will be this Monday at 10:30 p.m. on the Telefe screen. It can also be seen on telefe.com and Pluto TV.

The public will be in charge of deciding who is the winner. The particularity is that now the vote is positive, that is, you have to send the name of the participant you want to win to 9009.

