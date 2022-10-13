[Epoch Times, October 12, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) Shin Hye-sung (Jung Pil-kyo), a member of the South Korean boy group “Shinhwa”, was charged on the 11th for being suspected of drink-driving and refusing a drink test. Because the vehicle is not owned by me, the police are also investigating on suspicion of theft. Although the company explained the situation that day, there are still doubts. To this end, the company issued a statement for the second time, explaining the facts that have been clarified.

The brokerage company Live Works Company issued a statement on the official SNS on the morning of the 11th on the day of the incident, stating that after Shin Hye Sung had a party with friends at a restaurant in Gangnam District at about 11 pm on October 10, he was drinking and holding a responsible The parking clerk handed him the keys while driving home, and fell asleep while the car was parked on the road. After the police went to the scene, Shin Hye-sung was arrested for refusing a police alcohol test.

However, after this statement was issued, some media reported that the restaurant said that it had not provided Shin Hye-sung with keys, and it was not the time when the parking staff was working. In the parking lot monitor image, Shin Hye-sung was seen leaving the car with the key inserted. Since the restaurant’s statement was inconsistent with the statement of Shen Huixing, the outside world questioned whether the statement of Shen Huixing was inconsistent with the facts.

To this end, in the middle of the night on the 11th, the brokerage company released the statement of lawyer Shin Hye Sung through the official SNS, explaining to the outside world the facts that had been clarified to the party Shin Hye Sung and confirmed by the police after investigation.

The statement stated that Shen Huixing had dinner with male friends in a restaurant in Gangnam District at around 6 pm on October 10, 2022. According to the restaurant’s regulations, the parking fee for evening hours must be paid in advance. If the parking management staff arrives During the off-duty time, the car key will be placed in the car and then off-duty first.

The drunk Shin Hye-sung thought that the car key was in his bag. After he walked towards the car parked nearby, since the car key was already in the car, anyone could open the door. Shin Hye-sung, who opened the car door directly He mistakenly thought that the vehicle was his own and sat in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

When Shen Huixing took the vehicle to leave the restaurant in Gangnam District, the vehicle was driven by a chauffeur named by Shen Huixing’s male friend. This situation has been photographed by the monitor in front of the restaurant. At about 0:5 a.m. on October 11, the driver arrived at the restaurant and drove out of the restaurant about 3 minutes later.

The driver, who was intoxicated, drove alone after sending Shen Huixing’s friend home. He stopped the car on the side of the road and fell asleep on the way home. The police went to the scene after receiving the report, and was arrested because Shin Hye-sung refused the police’s alcohol test.

The statement stated that the above contents are the facts that have been grasped so far. On the morning of the incident, when the company urgently issued a statement, Shen Huixing was still in a state of arrest, and the friends who attended the meeting also had vague memories of the matter. We apologize for the inconsistency with the facts when we first issued the statement.

At the end of the article, the statement mentioned that Shin Hye Sung, accompanied by a lawyer, ended the police investigation and returned home that afternoon. Shin Hye-sung knew that there was no room for justification for the mistakes he made, and he deeply reflected on it. The company also apologized for the concern and distress caused by Shin Hye-sung’s rash behavior, and apologized to those who were hurt by the mistakes made in the previous official statement.

Finally, the lawyer’s statement stated that Shen Huixing will cooperate honestly with relevant investigations in the future, and will also accept the punishment for his mistakes.

