Delays and cancellations of flights at the Córdoba airport due to a union protest

Hoy 10:48

And strike of workers of the interstate company Intercargo causes delays and cancellations of flights at the Ambrosio Taravella International Airport in the city of Córdoba.

Protest

The National Ministry of Laborn issued the mandatory conciliation, but the employees members of the Aeronautical Personnel Association (APA) did not abide by it, so the conflict continues.

The protest of the “maletereros”, in charge of transferring passengers and their luggage in the boarding area, also affects the Jorge Newbery airport in Buenos Aires.

At that airport, some 1,200 passengers from the airline JetSmart and about 600 of Latam they were unable to collect or dispatch their baggage.

Chaos at Aeroparque: flight delays and cancellations due to a union protest

Given this scenario, some of the passengers decided to return to their homes, while others remained at the air station for several hours.

Testimony

“Great discomfort because these things that always happen are not foreseen ”said to The twelve one of the stranded passengers.

