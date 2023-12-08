Demi Lovato Reveals Emotional Memory of Taylor Swift’s Support at 2023 VMAs

Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift have proven that music transcends past rivalries. In the latest episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the former Disney star confessed how she found support in Swift during her performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, thus challenging previous rumors of feud that had persisted since 2019 between both artists. “It was so much fun,” Lovato recalled of her fun performance in September. “I had a great time. I was able to perform renewed versions of some of my songs, rock versions of some of my biggest hits.” When Hudson asked the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer who she noticed in the audience while they were performing, she named two stars. “Do you know who I saw cheering me on? “It was Taylor Swift,” the 31-year-old singer revealed to Hudson’s surprise and the warm applause and shouts of the audience. “And Kelsea Ballerini. That was beautiful”. She added that this detail managed to calm her stage anxiety: “I was nervous going out, but once I saw the people in the audience cheering me on, I said to myself, ‘Okay, I can do it.’

But just four years ago, the atmosphere between Lovato and Swift was not the best. The public disagreements began in February 2016 following the announcement that Swift had decided to donate USD 250,000 to the singer Kesha so that she could continue her legal process against Dr. Luke, who was her manager and whom she accused of sexual abuse . But among all the expressions of admiration towards Taylor for her gesture of solidarity, Demi questioned the donation and assured that what was really important was to talk about how rape complaints are taken very little seriously. “She takes something to Capitol Hill or really talks about something and only then will I be impressed,” Demi said through her social networks. Apparently, given the uproar her statement caused, Lovato retracted it shortly after and explained: “All I want is to see women unite and making a difference. A real change in society. “Everyone has their own way of supporting others and, at the end of the day, helping victims is the only thing that matters.

But this was not the only disagreement between the two. In October of that year, Demi reignited controversy when she referred to Taylor and her “squad” in her “Bad Blood” video: “This will probably get me in trouble, but I don’t see anyone in that ‘squad’ with a normal body. It is a kind of false image towards people,” she declared in an interview in which she also said that “having a song and a video in which you attack Katy Perry is not ‘female empowerment’”. It was not until 2019 that the latest chapter in their dispute broke out, when Taylor revealed that she had lost the rights to her first albums and attacked Scooter Braun, who has managed the careers of celebrities like Justin Bieber.

Demi Lovato got into the controversy and defended Scooter. “I’ve dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He is a good man. Personally, I am grateful that he came into my life when he did. Please, he stops ‘dragging’ people or harassing them. “There is enough hate in this world as it is.”

Two months later, the pop star of the moment released her studio album titled “Lover.” Following the reception of the event, Lovato published a message of truce addressed to Swift, in an attempt to calm the waters: “Life is too short for women not to support other women… especially when women throw big music. Great job, @taylorswift.” Travis Kelce’s current girlfriend welcomed the gesture and responded by reposting the same story, to which she added, “This is so incredible and puts the biggest smile on my face! Thank you, @ddlovato.” Those who were surprised were the fans of both singers, since both made it seem that the conflict was behind them. Today, four years later, Lovato has confirmed this reconciliation.