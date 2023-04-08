Home Entertainment Deputies agree on the importance of advancing with the Agribusiness Law
by admin
The Chamber of Deputies, led by Cecilia Moreau, is working to define a consensus agenda for a next session, which is estimated to be on April 19.

Among the initiatives that would be discussed at the Campus, the Agribusiness Law, promoted by the Ministry of Economy led by Sergio Massa, based on a previous project of the management of Julián Domínguez in Agriculture.

Both in the ruling party and in the opposition blocks, the proposal adds support given the need to promote the development of agricultural production.

In this regard, the legislature Pedro Galimberti (UCR) remarked that “progress has been made in some modifications between the ruling party and the opposition. I understand that it is one of the laws on which there is a majority consensus“.

And he added: “There is political will so that it can be transformed into law and State policy, in a country like Argentina, where agrobio-industrial activity is so important. There is an extraordinary opportunity for Argentina due to the circumstances of the world.”

For his part, Jorge Romero, from the Front of Allhe claimed: “I think it is one of the most important issues, which we should address in the next session.. We want to give the field the tools to continue progressing. That the countryside can be industrialized is essential to add added value and improve exports.”

