Authorities seek to consolidate the creation of the new Espoch Mining School; project that has the support of international cooperation, and that to date presents important advances. Authorities from Espoch and Yankuang Group hold preparatory academic meetings.

A modern building is being built on the main Campus of Espoch, which will house the School of Mining.

In the Polytechnic Council Room, authorities from the Chimborazo Higher Polytechnic School (Espoch), representatives of the Yankuang Group, teachers from the Faculty of Natural Resources and officials from the Directorate of International Relations, held a working meeting in order to learn about the academic advances for the creation of the Mining Engineering Career, Environmental Geology Career, and Geomensuring Career; educational project that Espoch has been working on thanks to international cooperation since 2021. Santiago Chamorro, general manager of the National Mining Company (ENAMI EP), stated that Espoch is a strategic partner due to its links with academia and work in the axes technical, environmental and social. “The new mining will be a fundamental pillar in the economic development that must be socially just and economically profitable”, he highlighted about the technical-human preparation in the mining career. At the conclusion of the presentation of the revision of the designs of the academic programs of the careers, Byron Vaca, rector of the Espoch, indicated that professionals with social responsibility are currently being prepared to care for the environment. “For us it is a flagship project of the institution,” he stressed about the work with Yankuang Group.