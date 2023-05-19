Director Xin Shuang hopes to stimulate the audience’s thinking when filming the suspenseful crime drama “The Long Season” from a different perspective – Teller Report

Director Xin Shuang hopes to inspire the audience to think about the suspense drama “The Long Season” from a different perspective

Yesterday, the high-scoring hit drama “The Long Season” symposium hosted by the China Television Arts Committee was held in Beijing. Director Xin Shuang shared his creative experience and expressed that he would like to discuss people, time, and people within the framework of this story involving the changes of the past. The relationship with fate, I hope this creative direction can provide a plot that allows the audience to stop and inspire the audience to think about life.

Show a different image of the Northeast

“The Long Season” tells how Wang Xiang, an old man who was trapped in autumn because of past cases, resolved his regrets and got out of that autumn. Xin Shuang introduced how to express a wider range of emotions in the subject matter involved, so that it can become a work that can resonate with more audiences, and has become a main direction of thinking in the creative process. The main creative team strives to break away from the genre of so-called suspense dramas, give the whole drama a life-like context, and tell a credible story that seems to be happening around us.

“Based on this, we deviated the direction of creation from the case a little, and devoted more energy to depicting the joys and sorrows of the little people outside the case, and telling them themes about time and existence.” Xin Shuang said, after establishing the character-oriented After telling the key creative directions, the main creative team found a stage that could bring these characters to life. The story in the script takes place in Hualin, a fictional town in the northeast. In the past film and television works about the Northeast, it often showed its cold and vast appearance. This time, I hope to present a brand-new image of the Northeast to the audience. Xin Shuang said that he was born in Northeast China. Although he has been away for many years, he still wants to do something within his ability for the development of his hometown and hometown through a work.

Interpreting the little people from life

Actor Qin Hao combined his own growth and creative experience to express his efforts to interpret the role from life. Qin Hao said that at the beginning of the creation of “The Long Season”, director Xin Shuang and his team decided to take life as the theme of the play, and strive to take people’s lives and practices as the source and direction of creation, and are committed to telling a Northeast China. people’s stories. “Many of our main creative team are from the Northeast. We all have emotional memories of our hometown and love this beautiful black land deeply. We all hope to reproduce the lives of ordinary people in Northeast China and portray the life of small people in Northeast China. Real and vivid images, creative expressions that originate from life and are higher than life, and create attractive and infectious artistic images with an aesthetic style that combines realism and romanticism.”

The character Gong Biao played by Qin Hao in the play is in some respects the epitome of an optimistic Northeast person. “Gong Biao has experienced ups and downs in his life, whether it is career or marriage, but he is the happiest person in the play. He has a famous saying, ‘You should eat and drink, and don’t worry about anything else. ‘.” Qin Hao said that Gong Biao never compromised with his fate, and has been working hard to live. No matter how much hardship he has experienced, he can always remain optimistic. He has his own small problems of ordinary people, but he is kind, loyal, and has a sense of responsibility. This is the upward spirit of the Northeast people.

Experts at the meeting believed that “The Long Season” has made meaningful exploration and innovation in the creation of domestic suspense genres. Through the combination of suspense and realism, it conveys the changes in the fate of the characters and the value concept of “looking forward”, arousing Emotional resonance deep within the audience. (Reporter Qiu Wei)