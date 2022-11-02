Source title: Disney Songsong “dresses” cute 11.18 Beijing Heshenghui grandly debuts more new products and cute upgrades

The little friends in Beijing are so happy, the Disney Songsong “dressed” cute pop-up store will come to Beijing again in November 2022, this time we are waiting for you at Hopson! In 2021, the popularity of Disney’s “dressing” cuteness has swept Beijing. How will this year’s “2.0” version of “dressing” cuteness be upgraded? On November 18th, let’s go to the “dressing” cute pop-up store in Beijing Heshenghui. The new character dolls are waiting for you to dress up. Let’s experience a cuter and cuter happy journey! Disney Songsong Princess Granules Limited Can “round” your princess dream Tsum Tsum Tsum’s round body and short legs are the most popular among fans. If Disney princesses are also so cute, they must be more cute and cute! Disney’s Princess Songsong Doll Limited Cans debut in Beijing! Contains 8 Disney princess figurines, allowing you to collect them all at once! Hopeful Snow White Rapunzel, Le Pei, Meets Change Cinderella, the brave dreamer Princess Aurora who insists on her dream Princess Ariel is not afraid of change Princess Belle who is loyal to herself wise and brave princess jasmine adventurous moana Don’t worry about which one to wear! Collect all 8 at once! Completely “round” a princess dream! Happy, want extra size! Remember your “king size” childhood? Huge bubble gum! Stealing Mommy’s oversized high heels! Extra-large happiness always gives people happiness The 2.0 upgraded version of Disney’s “Songsong” cute pop-up store will also bring you to own it! 12 new characters, big dolls, debut in Beijing Reinvent your super joy 12 brand new Disney Songsong characters are waiting for you to dress up! 【Sleeping Beauty】Black Witch 【The Little Mermaid】Ursula [101 Dalmatians]Kuila The Prince of Beauty and the Beast Hug Dragon and Ham from[Toy Story] Zootopia’s Rabbit Officer Judy, Fox Nick and Sloth Lightning [Dream Travels]Miguel And Goofy and Pluto from the Mickey and Friends series 12 new character Lili dolls, not only cute, but also the villains! The oversized “Happy” is worth collecting Come and grow your Song Song army! The joy of "pretending" is to be free to dress and choose freely In addition to 12 new characters, you can choose freely There are also a variety of classic styles of large and small dolls for you to match Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy Kiki, Titi, Simba, Mary the cat Strawberry Bear, Three Eyed Boy, Woody, Buzz Lightyear Puff, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger More than 50 styles of dolls are gathered together! Want to take it all home? First help Lili Doll pick a jar! Large cans, small cans, mini cans There are many styles to choose from! As long as the lid is closed, all the dolls in the jar can be taken home Here comes the surprise! (Product Design Concept Map) The first Mickey-shaped doll cans in the country also in BeijingHeshenghui "installation"cute flashshop for the first timeAppear! Special style, limited quantity!likem bossDon’t miss the fans doodle & Plump plush pillow to warm your winter The weather is getting cooler, “install” the cute 2.0 new pillow to add velvet to love! The fluffy texture makes you surrounded by warmth when you see it from a distance! Strawberry Bear, Three-Eyed Boy, Poof, Tigger, Stitch, Akin, Kiki, Titi The pillow in the shape of a super popular character will surely make you fall in love with it! 7 chubby throw pillows with big faces and cute expressions It is the best partner for work and leisure on the sofa and office chair 4 chubby pillows with soft body and short legs I want to sleep with TSUM TSUM! In addition to being cute, there are also “pine” powder benefits! openingThree-day pet fan benefits Limited time event, waiting for you to participate 01 Give you a bunch of cuteness in early wintercuteflower Life is going to be colorful! From November 18, 2022 to November 20, 2022 (the first three days of opening), purchase 3 or more designated soft candy dolls during the business period, and they can be packaged into a cute soft candy doll bouquet for free, limited to 100 bunches per day , first come first served, relax your brains, hurry up~ 02 Free Disney Songsong Electroplating Granules when the audience is over 888 yuan From November 18, 2022 to November 20, 2022 (the first three days of opening), the whole site will get free electroplating pellets (valued at CNY 108) with purchases over 888 yuan, limited to the same day’s receipt, and each receipt can be used only once , up to 2 pieces can be accumulated, while stocks last, the number of super-value discount electroplating pellets is limited, don’t miss it~ happiness, including healing around Version 2.0’s “dress” has been fully upgraded, giving you a real feeling that you can see! More than hundreds of good things around Songsong Blind Box Figure, Umbrella, Fudge, Shaped Water Cup Digital peripherals, stationery, daily necessities, automotive supplies There are also functional and stylish backpacks and pouches On November 18th at the Hopson Club in Beijing The 2.0 version of Disney’s “Songsong” cute theme pop-up store See you! In life, there are loose companions all the time More new products are coming soon, so stay tuned! Disney Songsong “dressed” cute theme pop-up store 2.0 Beijing Heshenghui 2022.11.18 – 2023.1.2

