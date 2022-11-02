Source title: Disney Songsong “dresses” cute 11.18 Beijing Heshenghui grandly debuts more new products and cute upgrades
The little friends in Beijing are so happy, the Disney Songsong “dressed” cute pop-up store will come to Beijing again in November 2022, this time we are waiting for you at Hopson! In 2021, the popularity of Disney’s “dressing” cuteness has swept Beijing. How will this year’s “2.0” version of “dressing” cuteness be upgraded? On November 18th, let’s go to the “dressing” cute pop-up store in Beijing Heshenghui. The new character dolls are waiting for you to dress up. Let’s experience a cuter and cuter happy journey!
Disney Songsong Princess Granules Limited Can “round” your princess dream
Tsum Tsum Tsum’s round body and short legs are the most popular among fans. If Disney princesses are also so cute, they must be more cute and cute! Disney’s Princess Songsong Doll Limited Cans debut in Beijing! Contains 8 Disney princess figurines, allowing you to collect them all at once!
Hopeful Snow White
Rapunzel, Le Pei, Meets Change
Cinderella, the brave dreamer
Princess Aurora who insists on her dream
Princess Ariel is not afraid of change
Princess Belle who is loyal to herself
wise and brave princess jasmine
adventurous moana
Don’t worry about which one to wear! Collect all 8 at once! Completely “round” a princess dream!
Happy, want extra size!
Remember your “king size” childhood?
Huge bubble gum!
Stealing Mommy’s oversized high heels!
Extra-large happiness always gives people happiness
The 2.0 upgraded version of Disney’s “Songsong” cute pop-up store will also bring you to own it!
12 new characters, big dolls, debut in Beijing
Reinvent your super joy
12 brand new Disney Songsong characters are waiting for you to dress up!
【Sleeping Beauty】Black Witch
【The Little Mermaid】Ursula
[101 Dalmatians]Kuila
The Prince of Beauty and the Beast
Hug Dragon and Ham from[Toy Story]
Zootopia’s Rabbit Officer Judy, Fox Nick and Sloth Lightning
[Dream Travels]Miguel
And Goofy and Pluto from the Mickey and Friends series
12 new character Lili dolls, not only cute, but also the villains!
The oversized “Happy” is worth collecting
Come and grow your Song Song army!
The joy of “pretending” is to be free to dress and choose freely
In addition to 12 new characters, you can choose freely
There are also a variety of classic styles of large and small dolls for you to match
Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy
Kiki, Titi, Simba, Mary the cat
Strawberry Bear, Three Eyed Boy, Woody, Buzz Lightyear
Puff, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger
More than 50 styles of dolls are gathered together!
Want to take it all home?
First help Lili Doll pick a jar!
Large cans, small cans, mini cans
There are many styles to choose from!
As long as the lid is closed, all the dolls in the jar can be taken home
Here comes the surprise!
(Product Design Concept Map)
The first Mickey-shaped doll cans in the country
also in BeijingHeshenghui “installation”cute flashshop for the first timeAppear!
Special style, limited quantity!likem bossDon’t miss the fans
doodle & Plump plush pillow to warm your winter
The weather is getting cooler, “install” the cute 2.0 new pillow to add velvet to love!
The fluffy texture makes you surrounded by warmth when you see it from a distance!
Strawberry Bear, Three-Eyed Boy, Poof, Tigger, Stitch, Akin, Kiki, Titi
The pillow in the shape of a super popular character will surely make you fall in love with it!
7 chubby throw pillows with big faces and cute expressions
It is the best partner for work and leisure on the sofa and office chair
4 chubby pillows with soft body and short legs
I want to sleep with TSUM TSUM!
In addition to being cute, there are also “pine” powder benefits!
openingThree-day pet fan benefits
Limited time event, waiting for you to participate
01 Give you a bunch of cuteness in early wintercuteflower
Life is going to be colorful! From November 18, 2022 to November 20, 2022 (the first three days of opening), purchase 3 or more designated soft candy dolls during the business period, and they can be packaged into a cute soft candy doll bouquet for free, limited to 100 bunches per day , first come first served, relax your brains, hurry up~
02 Free Disney Songsong Electroplating Granules when the audience is over 888 yuan
From November 18, 2022 to November 20, 2022 (the first three days of opening), the whole site will get free electroplating pellets (valued at CNY 108) with purchases over 888 yuan, limited to the same day’s receipt, and each receipt can be used only once , up to 2 pieces can be accumulated, while stocks last, the number of super-value discount electroplating pellets is limited, don’t miss it~
happiness, including healing around
Version 2.0’s “dress” has been fully upgraded, giving you a real feeling that you can see!
More than hundreds of good things around Songsong
Blind Box Figure, Umbrella, Fudge, Shaped Water Cup
Digital peripherals, stationery, daily necessities, automotive supplies
There are also functional and stylish backpacks and pouches
On November 18th at the Hopson Club in Beijing
The 2.0 version of Disney’s “Songsong” cute theme pop-up store
See you!
In life, there are loose companions all the time
More new products are coming soon, so stay tuned!
Disney Songsong “dressed” cute theme pop-up store 2.0
Beijing Heshenghui
2022.11.18 – 2023.1.2
Statement: This article is reposted on this website to provide readers with more information, and the content does not constitute investment or consumption advice. If there is any doubt about the facts of the article, please verify with the relevant parties. The opinions of the article are not those of this website and are only for readers’ reference.