Dodgers acquire minor league pitcher Vanasco, send Valdez to Rangers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-hander Ricky Vanasco from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Mexican left-hander Luis Valdez.

Right-hander Zack Burdi was traded by the Dodgers to make room on their 40-player roster.

Vanasco, selected by Texas in the 15th round of the 2017 draft, was transferable as of Monday. He allowed 6 runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched in 2 games for the Double-A Frisco team after being activated from the disabled list.

He was 3-5 with a 4.68 ERA in 23 starts between Frisco and Hickory’s A High team.

The 19-year-old Valdez was 0-2 with a 3.12 ERA in eight games for Rancho Cucamonga’s low-A affiliate. He was assigned by the Dodgers as a minor league free agent out of Mexico in 2019.