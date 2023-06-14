Does the US have alien spacecraft? The Vatican hides the truth, said a former Pentagon official

And former US intelligence officer, who weeks ago accused the Pentagon of hiding physical evidence of alien spacecraftnow stated that the Vatican is aware of the existence of non-human intelligences and helped the United States recover a UFO toppled Italian dictator Benito Mussolini at the end of the Second World War.

David Grusch, 36, served in the Air Force and was a decorated combat officer from Afghanistan who worked for the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

His role was to act as the NRO’s representative when it came to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, created specifically to investigate UFOs. Karl E. Nell, retired Army colonel, claimed Grusch was “beyond reproach” and a 2022 performance report describes him as an officer with “an exceptionally strong moral compass“.

Grusch claims the US Pentagon ran a top-secret UFO recovery program for decades.

Star Wars in real life: they discovered a planet that orbits two stars, like Tatooine

After 14 years of working in the intelligence services, Grusch left his post in April and experienced retaliation from government officials after presenting classified information about alleged alien spacecraft to Congress.

Grusch Says the United States Conducted a Top-Secret UFO Recovery Program for Decades and stated that the “Vatican was involved“in the first UFO incident.

Grusch claimed that the first UFO was found by Benito Mussolini

He reported that the first recovery of an unidentified object occurred in Italy, in 1933. and it was in the hands of the Italian government of Mussolini until 1944-1945, when Pope Pius XII warned the United States about it.

David Grusch claims that Pope Pius XII warned the United States about the existence of a UFO that had been taken over in 1933 by Mussolini.

Living in Space: Are NASA Projections Possible?

In an interview with NewsNationHe said: “In 1933 the first recovery in Europe happened, in Magenta, Italy. They recovered a partially intact vehicle and the Italian government moved it to a secure airbase in Italy until around 1944-1945. The Pope channeled that and told them to the Americans what the Italians had and we ended up finishing it.”

Asked if the Catholic Church was aware of the “non-human” presence on our planet, Grush replied: “Certainly.”. However he said he could not provide proof of his claims because the documents were “classified”.

“It is extremely crazy that humanity as a whole has not benefited from extensive research on this,” he lamented. “This could solve problems of propulsion, energy, novel materials science that can improve people’s quality of life. It’s totally crazy how progress is protected and prohibited,” she complained.

“We are definitely not alone”

David Grusch, 36, served in the Air Force and was a decorated combat officer from Afghanistan who worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

In interviews with The DebriefGrusch assured that, in addition to the recovery of extraterrestrial spacecraft in secret, the government of your country even found dead alien “pilots” inside these ships.

“[Esta evaluación se basa] in vehicle morphologies and materials science tests and possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures,” the former official said. “We’re not talking about prosaic origins or identities. The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.”

“I’m serious. I’m sitting here at great personal risk and an obvious professional risk in speaking with you today,” he said. “Call it spaceships if you will, exotic vehicles of non-human origin that landed or crashed,” he added.

Former Intelligence Official Says the US Has ‘Intact’ Alien Vehicles

“We are definitely not alone,” he told NewsNation. “The data points, quite empirically, that we are not alone. There is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the American public that is grossly immoral and unethical,” Grusch said..

The former Pentagon official said that “non-human” intelligences are even acting “malevolently” and killing some humans. “I think the logical fallacy is because they’re advanced, they’re nice. We will never really understand their full intent and that is because we are not them. But I believe that what appears to be malevolent activity has occurred.”said.

“While I can’t go into details because that would reveal certain classified US operations, I was informed by some people on the show that there were malevolent events like that,” the former intelligence officer said when asked if he knew of any extraterrestrial beings that had killed humans.

The six “zombie viruses” that revived due to climate change and alarm the scientific world

Finally, Grusch affirmed that the US government is capable of “doing anything” to protect its secrets: “At least, I saw substantial evidence that white collar crime was committed…unfortunately“, he assured.

The Pentagon denied knowledge of the program described by his former employee (who resigned in April) but said it would follow ongoing investigations into his claims “wherever they lead.” The House Oversight Committee, for its part, also promised to investigate his claims.

Jonathan Grey, a US intelligence official at the National Center for Air and Space Intelligence (Nasic), confirmed to The Debrief, according to him, the existence of “exotic materials” and made it clear that “we are not alone”.

Nick Pope, who investigated UFO sightings for the British Ministry of Defense in the 1990s, highlighted the importance of Grusch and Gray’s accounts of the alien materials. “It’s one thing to have stories on conspiracy blogs, but this takes it to the next level, with real insiders,” he said.

ds / ed