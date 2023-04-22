DOTA 2 ushers in the 7.33 “Great Vision” game update, the overall space of the map is expanded by 40% – Game

According to feedback from many IT Home netizens, DOTA 2 has recently ushered in a major version update, the game version is “7.33”, and the version name is “Great Exhibition”. The new version mainly updates the new game map, and has a number of major gameplay changes. Some of the updates are as follows:

New map: The overall space of the map is expanded by 40%

Roshan moved: Roshan sold his old home in Hedao and moved into a new property. Now he has two awesome new lairs, located in the northwest and southeast corners of the map. This is a den lover’s paradise, overlooking the springs and just minutes from the mystery shop. These dens must be close to the gym, because Roshan is stronger now. In addition, Roshan will no longer drop Aghanim’s Magic Crystal, and the second death will start to drop cheese. The third death starts dropping Refresher Shards or Scepter, depending on whether he is in the Northern or Southern Den.

Twin Gates: Two gates now connect the corners of the map near the highlane towers, allowing players to instantly teleport from one end of the map to the other. It’s a gameplay change, but clearly has backstory hints. You guessed it: Dota 2 now unofficially exists in the PMEU (Pac Man Expanded Universe, Pac-Man Expanded Universe).

Lotus Pond: Players can now find lotus ponds on the left and right sides of the map (near where the minion lines first meet). They will periodically produce lotus flowers, which restore mana and life after eating. Players can store lotuses and synthesize them into larger and more precious lotuses later. The big lotus can also be synthesized into a super big lotus.

Cube of Pain: These powerful neutral mobs spawn near both bases after 20 minutes, and both are loaded with Aghanim’s Crystals.

Observer: Observer is like Terminator, but only observes. They are very tough. Do not know what pain is. Don’t know what fear is. But they are lazy. Only when you click on them will they start watching. Observers start the match as inactive neutral, but when activated provide vision in the area for 7 minutes – or until an enemy destroys them, rendering them temporarily inactive. After a team kills Roshan, all observers will start serving them.

Guardian’s Gate: The Guardian’s Gate combines the dazzling fantasy colors of Dota with the practicality of the door. Now you can lock the door and go out to buy some groceries to destroy the ruins. This is the back door to our base, equipped with a useful force field that will allow your teammates to pass through but not the enemy. When the enemy is attacking the front line, you can sneak back and forth through the back door.

Rune of Wisdom: Explore the borders of the map to unearth a Rune of Wisdom, and any hero smart enough to steal one will gain experience boosts. The Rune of Wisdom will spawn near the base, giving a lost match a chance to turn the tide.

Shield Rune: The river’s enhanced rune also has a new shield rune, which can provide a shield of 50% of the user’s maximum health. In the early stage, you can jump over the tower to kill the opponent—or blindly go up the high slope, giving yourself and the enemy a surprise.

12 new wild spots: Some wild monsters couldn’t stand being slaughtered in the wild, and 12 new camps were established, scattered in the expanded map;

New Outposts: There are two new outposts on the new expanded map.

Important Gameplay Changes: Big Picture Update brings big changes to favorite heroes and systems

New Hero Stat Type: As our fourth spirit brother, Void Spirit shouldn’t be a Strength, Dexterity, or Intelligence hero. In order to distinguish them, they are defined as four types of heroes.

Introducing Versatile Heroes – a new attribute group consisting of several existing heroes, each of which provides 0.6 points of attack power for each of the three attributes. Our engineers assure us that this number is perfectly balanced.

Black King Scepter has been reworked: Activating Black King Scepter now applies Weak Dispel, grants 50% bonus magic resistance and debuff immunity status. While active, the effect of the negative status does not apply. And will be immune to pure and reflected damage. However, it should be noted that if the effect of the Black King Staff disappears before the duration of the negative state ends, the negative state will still take effect for the remaining duration. Effects that bypass magic immunity now also bypass debuff immunity.

Neutral item drops have been reworked: Killing neutral creeps now randomly drops a token that allows you to choose from five optional neutral items. Each token gives five optional items, so even the last player to redeem a token has something to choose from. Teams can give tokens to all players to use – but items cannot be shared once selected, so distribute tokens wisely.

In addition to the updates mentioned above, the “DOTA 2” 7.33 “Great Vision” game version update has also been fully optimized for user interface, match matching, and balance adjustments, so as to bring players a more comfortable game experience . Players who are interested in all the updated content can go to the official website to check by themselves, click here to view the complete updated content.