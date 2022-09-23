ROME – New horizons are opening up for the DR Automobiles group. In the wake of the latest sales records and the announcement of new models, Massimo Di Risio, patron of the Molise brand of Macchia d’Isernia, has acquired the rights for the automotive development of the historic OSCA brand from Fabia Maserati, which instead maintains the rights of the Jeweles sector. “For me it is a source of great pride to take on this new challenge but also a great responsibility – explained Di Risio – I thank the Maserati family for having entrusted me with the prestigious brand. I will undertake to honor the choice made by Eng. Alfieri Maserati, trying to revive the glorious brand founded in Bologna in 1947 ”. Beyond the commercial aspect, for the founder of the DR brand, the link with OSCA has its roots in the past. “Since I was a child, the history of OSCA has always fascinated me in a particular way, which I was lucky enough to be able to deepen thanks to the knowledge of Eng. Alfieri Maserati – added Di Risio – I spent wonderful moments with him, listening to incredible anecdotes about the great drivers of the past and about unspeakable victories all over the world. I remember, with pleasure, one in particular, which concerned Nuvolari. Together we also talked about the incredible activity of his father Ernesto and his uncles Bindo and Ettore but above all about the great passion that has always animated this family ”.

The great victories achieved by the brand of the Maserati brothers on circuits all over the world that have given prestige and prestige to Made in Italy motorsport are back in the limelight. “For about twenty years thanks above all to the intuitions of Ernesto, who designed all the OSCA cars – concluded Di Risio – the Maserati brothers wrote the history of motorsport through great innovations, both in terms of chassis and engines, thanks to which the greatest drivers of the time, such as Villoresi, Fagioli, Cabianca and the legendary Stirling Moss, won, setting new records, on the most legendary circuits in the world, beating Ferrari, Mercedes, Porsche, Alfa Romeo, Bugatti. At the end of the 1960s, after countless sporting successes and incredible automotive creations, the activity of the OSCA ended due to the now advanced age of the three Maserati brothers. Inspired by this enormous and precious tradition, we will work on a project to relaunch OSCA. As soon as possible we will illustrate it in detail “. In short, with this important acquisition, a new piece is added to the ever wider expansion and diversification plan of the Molise factory. (Maurilio Rigo)