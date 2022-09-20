This week, the equinox and the new moon are in the horoscope, a time for major life decisions. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

This week is the Autumn Equinox and New Moon Week. Spring equinox, summer solstice, autumn equinox and winter solstice, we all know that these are the four solar terms, because it is a major change between seasons, so it will also bring a major change in a certain atmosphere in our life, or your life will be a major change. Decisions are also likely to happen at this time, because it’s a good new beginning, when we’re going to say goodbye to the mess of the past. The change of this solar term also means the beginning of the next stage of our life, so many people will make a major decision at this time, because the new moon and the autumn equinox are coming, when will it be? It was on Friday.



six stars retrograde

This week is also in the retrograde of the six stars. We all know that so many retrogrades mean that there are so many people and so many things to reflect on. So, if something goes wrong, we should first ask why it is me? Am I doing something wrong? What should I change? This concept is very important.



Mercury retrograde back to Virgo

In addition to being the autumnal equinox on Friday, he is also the time when Mercury retrogrades back to Virgo. We are going to jump back to the previous topic again, that is, there must be some details that are wrong. We must have a new experience at work and in the workplace, and we have found out what we lacked and failed to do well in the past. , will get the cooperation can not go on later. I think this Mercury retrograde back to Virgo will also review our workplace, our life details and living habits. If you are not satisfied with your current state, things are sometimes very simple. It starts with cleaning your home and changing your living habits.



Sun in Libra Opposite Jupiter

Moreover, in fact, although we have encountered such an important solar term change this week, it is a good thing, because after Friday the sun enters Libra, it is opposed to Jupiter, and there are two situations with Jupiter, one is that you will Feeling that your enemy is arrogant is the bad part. The good part? It is that if you do well, you will have noble people take the initiative to cooperate with you, or it will help you guide you.

How does it affect individual constellations?

Xiaoji: Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius

Aries friends are actually more likely to meet people who disagree with you this week. Then he has a lot of ideas, and to be honest, you also have ideas, so everyone has a little bit of an impending fight. At the moment when Mercury is retrograde, I think don’t really quarrel, because it will increase the problems and difficulties in the workplace. Emotionally, you should pay attention to whether your work is dragging you down. Sometimes you are too focused on your work and forget to pay attention to each other.

Friends of the constellation Leo, pay attention to your health this week. Your physical problems may all come out. This old problem or old problem will not be cured, or if you are nervous, it is useless if you do not completely correct your living habits. , the problem will be huge.

Friends of Scorpio constellation have been a little anxious or stuck recently, especially now that Mercury is going retrograde back to your eleventh house, then this is called stuck, it must come from your different relationship with the logic and culture in the circle, Therefore, it is very important to be good and be good, and you will gradually discover that it is not only if you think it is good, but everyone must think it is good! At this point I want you to be a little bit resilient at this time.

Friends of the Sagittarius constellation should pay attention to some unexpected situations, which will catch you off guard. To be honest, Sagittarius itself is also a person with strong adaptability, which will catch you off guard. It may be from the superior. , elders, or what happened above, you can’t stop it, so when you encounter such a situation, I also hope that you are calm and don’t feel that it is your fault.

Zhongji: Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo

In terms of work or career, Taurus friends are more secluded and do your own thing, but if you want to cooperate with others, you may tend to be a little closed, so pay attention to this. In addition, if you want to make the atmosphere of the two people good, I think the atmosphere of the home is quite important. Don’t go to too luxurious places or cook at home. It’s good to watch TV and movies at home.

Gemini friends have been communicating with people very frequently this week. We also know that Mercury is retrograde, and it is retrograde back to Virgo, so there are many things to communicate in details, so you should be more mindful here, don’t mess around. , which makes things more difficult. From an emotional point of view, you actually care more about your family, so the opinions and ideas of your family seem to be a plus or minus between you.

Cancer friends will actually have a situation where they are fighting wits and courage this week. For example, you will be more attentive. This is your strength, but it will actually make you very tired. The other is in terms of work. Maybe thinking too much and being too caring will slow down the progress, but for you, it will be a lack of performance, and it will be better if you are less verbose.

Virgo friends, in fact, Mercury is retrograde back to your home, you must be very conspicuous, that is after Friday, very conspicuous, where is it? Your advantages and disadvantages will be magnified, and everyone will want to focus on you, as if you are a legend, they will remember you, they will talk about you, if your ears are itchy, it means you are remembered, Of course, this means that you are a very distinctive person. Is this characteristic good or bad? Good, please stick to it, bad, be sure to review it.

Lucky: Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Libra friends, after Friday is Libra’s birthday, I wish you a happy birthday. Libra students are actually at work. Your low-key part will be seen by others. Everyone will find that you are the driving force behind the scenes. It turns out that you have contributed so much, so you will gain more than you expected in your work and career. Even more compliments, then in terms of relationships, it has become a bit boring recently. Are you too workaholic? Reflect for yourself.

A Capricorn constellation friend will be stronger when it comes to work. You have a good partner or you feel that this is the right way. You have become very ambitious, and some good things have happened recently, such as winning an award, getting a name, and ranking. Elevation, increasing importance, etc., and you do have a plan to open a company and plan for the next stage of layout, this will make people look at it with admiration.

Aquarius friends have had a lot of good things recently. For example, if the opposite sex has a good relationship and there is a chance for love, others will also feel a certain charm of you at work. Let’s not talk about success first, we say that being attractive is very important. , in fact, these charms do not come from you responding to others, but from being yourself, which you should be very good at, and this week, if you can go out in the sun more, it will be good for you.

Friends of the zodiac sign Pisces will be very concerned about overseas things recently. For example, you will be planning to travel abroad. To be honest, the six stars are retrograde now, and it is not as smooth as you think, but it is quite interesting to plan, then or You are a foreign company, for example, and you have more contacts with foreigners. I think this part of the week may go back and forth more frequently, because the communication is a bit difficult, but you will gradually communicate to the point.

