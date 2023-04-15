Home Entertainment “Dream Pen Lives Flowers and Long Years” starts to let the audience experience the experience of traveling between ancient and modern times_Guangming.com
"Dream Pen Lives Flowers and Long Years" starts to let the audience experience the experience of traveling between ancient and modern times

"Dream Pen Lives Flowers and Long Years" starts to let the audience experience the experience of traveling between ancient and modern times

On April 14, the opening ceremony of the web drama “Dream Pen Lives Flowers and Years” was held in Ningbo Bodi Film Show City.

At present, more and more young audiences in China are willing to pursue traditional culture. Many people say that the experience of dialogue through ancient and modern times and millennia makes people feel calm in an impetuous life with the cultural relics as their sustenance. “Dream Pen Births Blossoms and Long Years” is director Yu Minghui’s directorial debut. The play tells a fantasy love story where ancient and modern encounters. It combines national elements with idol dramas and uses another more modern way to bring traditional culture to life. A fresher and easier-to-accept drama form is presented in front of the audience, allowing the audience to feel the experience of traveling between ancient and modern times.

It is understood that although Director Yu Minghui is directing TV dramas for the first time, he is also experienced. He has participated in the production of popular movies and TV dramas such as “Changjin Lake”, “Decisive Moment” and “Dear Parents”. “Dream Pen Blossoms and Long Years” has started the intensive shooting mode, let us look forward to Director Yu Minghui’s performance in this drama.

See also  Works of graduates from Hebei University are shortlisted in Cannes: 6 people team to build, the cost is only 5,000 yuan – Movie – cnBeta.COM

