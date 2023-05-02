Ecuador: the longest-serving presenter retires from television

QUITO (AP) — Ecuadorian television’s longest-serving newscaster, Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros, who holds the Guinness record for longest-serving broadcaster with an uninterrupted job of 56 years, retired Monday from his posted on the Ecuavisa television channel.

At the beginning of the news slot, he said: “How are you friends? Good evening, I’ve been with you since my last newscast.” Almost at the end of the broadcast, he stated that he decided that his last day would be May 1 “to highlight the meaning of this historic date,” while calling on young people to keep their dreams so that with their work they can transform their lives. and to the country.

During this day, that station broadcast a message with images of Espinosa de los Monteros, 81, in which he stressed that his presence meant “honesty and charisma, a gift for everyone, and thanks to you we have known the world better.”

Before arriving at Ecuavisa, in March 1967, the presenter worked at radio stations in the cities of Ibarra and Guayaquil, where he joined the channel. The newscast of the time featured him reading the information, while eventually photographs were displayed on one side of the screen.

Apart from communication, Espinosa de los Monteros wrote two books of his memoirs, recorded a CD of tangos and another of poems.

Last weekend, at the facilities in the capital, the employees, managers and the owner of the television channel, Xavier Alvarado Roca, organized an emotional farewell tribute to him. In the same channel he also served as an actor, reporter, interviewer, director and vice president of news.

He was also a presenter of programs such as “Who wants to be a millionaire?” on four occasions, of Miss Ecuador elections and other similar events.

Although he stayed away from social networks for a long time, in recent years he has been very active on Instagram, where he also shows part of his daily life.

