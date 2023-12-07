Ektomorf – Vivid Black

Almost 30 years after its founding Ectomorph a fixture in metal that has been a staple on every European festival stage since the release of “Destroy” in 2004. Zoltán Farkas, singer, guitarist and only remaining founding member, drove the musical change that led from groove to core and finally to modern, flawless thrash sounds. A conscious old-school festival appearance last year, however, made me want to go back to the roots, which bring all three worlds together and mix the angry rubber twist with ominous Nu sounds. „Vivid Black“ immerses yourself in metallic retro worlds with astonishing delight.

Tracks like “You And Me” quickly make it clear where the journey is headed. Hardcore and metal come together, the almost unbridled rage alongside complex drumming is reminiscent of Slipknot and yet fits perfectly into Ektomorf’s catalog – oppressive, brutal and completely fucked up. Others should be innovative, this is just a lot of fun. With the following title song “Vivid Black”, the Hungarians also show their penchant for oppressive melodies, which also touches on nu-chic but is also reminiscent of newer Machine Head records. In combination with the thrash groove of the early 2000s, a very idiosyncratic, albeit rousing sound image is created.

The quartet constantly serves up something fascinating. The opening “I’m Your Last Hope (The Rope Around Your Neck)” releases one wave of pressure after the other and once again makes it clear where the comparisons to Soulfly once came from. Then “Die” throws itself on the wrecking ball and shows Robb Flynn where the journey could go – direct, bold and really uncompromising. The dark atmosphere of “REM” once again teaches horror and comes across as damn malicious, especially in the tentative attempts at singing. And the soul life desires hara-kiri.

Ektomorf dedicate themselves to their beginnings without simply ignoring everything that has happened in the last few years and decades. For the most part, “Vivid Black” actually sounds like an album that could easily have been released 20 years ago without coming across as outdated. Instead, Farkas and company serve grooving action from biting hardcore to manic thrash to ominous darkness. Several hits and potential festival bangers enrich the Hungarians’ already extensive catalog – perhaps not groundbreaking, but damn entertaining.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: December 8th, 2023

Available via: AFM Records (Soulfood Music)

Website: ektomorf.army

Facebook: www.facebook.com/EKTOMORF.official

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Facebook

X

