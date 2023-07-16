Elections in Santa Fe: Mónica Fein voted and anticipated that “the results are going to be slow”

Almost three million people are empowered to vote in the PASO this Sunday in Santa Fe, the third most populated province in the country, and one of the first pre-candidates for governor to cast her vote was the former mayor of Rosario Monica Fein, who disputes with Carolina Losada and Maximiliano Pullaro the intern in Together for Change. She did it around 9 in the morning at school No. 524 in the city of Rosario, and although she praised the single ticket model at the time imposed by her sector, she admitted that due to the number of names in dance “Results are surely going to be slow.”

About the Santa Fe election, Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich confirmed that they will travel to that province in the afternoon, to accompany their candidates in the respective bunkers, “beyond the result.” The internal one between Losada and Pullaro will have a sure impact on the opposition.

Before the cameras of the Rosario media, Fein said “I started the day having breakfast with Clara and Enrique, and then we are going to go to Santa Fe to accompany my candidate for lieutenant governor, Eugenio Fernández.”

Mónica Fein: “Losada has no experience to manage and does not even live in Santa Fe”

Fein stressed “I want to rescue the single ticket system, it has some problem in folding the ticket, but it is very easy.”

Regarding the differentiation between national and provincial elections, Fein explained: “I know that the people of Santa Fe think of Santa Fe and are going to vote with their hearts in the province. When one chooses a province he must choose its authorities. I think Santa Fe has always had it that way, people make a difference and we are very happy with the campaign we have carried out”. Regarding the vote, he explained that “they are going to be slow.” And he concluded: “I ask everyone to come vote.”

The numbers of Santa Fe

With 2,811,328 voters, these PASO have a national impact since Santa Fe is the third province in number of voters behind Buenos Aires and Córdoba. On September 10, it will be defined who will be the next governor, a seat in the Legislature —Senate and Deputies— and almost all of the municipalities, including Rosario, of their respective Deliberative Councils and of the communes of the province.

The people of Santa Fe will vote using the single paper ballot system to define candidates in five categories: formula for the Governor, 19 seats in the Senate, 50 in Deputies, the vast majority of the Municipalities and Communal Presidencies —365 in total between both— and half of the Municipal Councils.

The inmate between Carolina Losada and Maxiliano Pullaro adds a new chapter: “The dead in the closet”

The gaze is set on who wins the candidacy between Losada and Pullaro, whom the polls gave almost tied, and if one had a slight advantage, it was within the possible percentages of error. Fein in that bid has a lower chance, but since socialism he dreams of making a good choice.

The sports journalist Marcelo Lewandowski is the main candidate of Peronism and competes with the camporista Marcos Cleri, with Leandro Busatto, aligned with the chief of staff, Agustín Rossi, and with Eduardo Toniolli, a reference of the Evita Movement

On the other hand, within the Left and Workers Front (FIT), the candidates are Carla Deiana and Octavio Crivaro, while in the space “Listen to you” the candidate is the former national deputy for the PJ, Gustavo Marconatto.

