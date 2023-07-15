Electoral Sunday: Santa Fe defines the candidates for governor in the PASO

This Sunday July 16 Santa Fe will define its final candidates in the STEP. This is the third electoral district in the country that will choose the names that will become possible governor and vice president, members of the Legislature and mayors for the general elections on September 10.

The province has a register of 2,843,155 citizens qualified to pay; among them about 80,000 young people between the ages of 16 and 17, who were recently empowered to vote, since there the Constitution of the province did not include them. Another punctual regulation in Santa Fe is that the governors cannot be re-elected and that there will be no second round.

In this context, the ruling party with the “Juntos Avancemos” front has four pre-candidates. The current governor, Omar Perotti, supports Senator Marcelo Lewandowski, whose formula includes Silvina Frana, Minister of Infrastructure of the district. In that inmate, Eduardo Toniolli (Evita Movement) and Marcos Cleri (La Cámpora) will also face each other, in addition to the provincial deputy from Santa Fe Leandro Busatto, from the National Militancy Current and close to the Chief of Staff and vice-presidential candidate, Agustín Rossi.

Omar Perotti cannot be re-elected.

Peronism developed a campaign of proposals with axes in the fight against drug trafficking, the productive question and social inclusion.

Pullaro and Losada, the stark internal cambimite in Santa Fe

For his part, Together for Change (JXC) will star in a more tense internal since the pre-candidates of “United to Change Santa Fe” have been through a period of strong attacks. The names of this internal competition are the radicals Carolina Losada and Maximiliano Pullaro and the socialist, Mónica Fein.

The internal bid was evident when Losada, who is referred to in the presidential candidate Patricia Bullrichdenounced a negative campaign on networks that he attributed to Pullaro, whom he later linked to drug trafficking and police corruption.

Losada announced that she was not willing to campaign “with someone who has a recording, which she never explained to anyone, corrupting the police,” and denounced Alejandro Druetta, Pullaro made him “grow from a low policeman to the head of Dangerous Drugs and who is now in prison for drug trafficking.”

Carlina Losada and Maximiliano Pullaro.

Given this, Pullaro said he was “hurt” and replied that Losada “six months ago” highlighted his work at the head of the Ministry of Security during the management of Miguel Lifschitz. The radical has the support of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who will be in his bunker next to Martin Lousteau, candidate for Head of Government of the city of Buenos Aires.

In this bid is also the ex-intendent of Rosario Monica Feinwho claimed in the campaign his management at the head of the Palace of the Lions and that of Lifschitz at the provincial level, and maintained that Losada and Pullaro “are going to have to apologize to the people of Santa Fe for the circus they are setting up, a discussion senselessly managed by their Buenos Aires bosses”.

On the other hand, within the Left Front and Workers (FIT)Carla Deiana and Octavio Crivaro will compete, while in the space “Listen to you” the candidate will be the former national deputy for the PJ, Gustavo Marconatto.

Carolina Losada hardens and arouses suspicion in Together for Change

The ARI Civic Coalitionafter desisting from integrating the partnership between the PRO, the UCR and a part of socialism, will present its own list that will be headed by Eduardo Maradona.

The Moderate Party completes the grid, with the nomination of Walter Eiguren, and the “Viva la Libertad” list, whose candidate is Edelvino Bodoira, a lawyer from Rafael who represents sectors that opposed the law on the interruption of pregnancy.

As for the municipalities, the elections to elect candidates in Rosario stand out, where Pablo Javkin will seek re-election, as will Emilio Jatón in Santa Fe, both within “United to Change Santa Fe.”

How the election is prepared for this Sunday

The Ministry of Security reported that 5,808 police officers will be involved in the electoral operation to guard the 1,452 schools where the votes will be cast, counting the loading centers, reserve groups and patrol personnel, with special attention to the city of Rosario, focus of insecurity events linked to drug trafficking.

Elections in Santa Fe: strong role of journalists who jumped into politics and a fierce internal JxC

Even in eleven Rosario schools that were the target of threats and after a shooting in recent months there will be a “special” security operation.

In the district governs the single paper ticket, therefore, voters must mark with fiber the candidate of their choice on a sheet that displays the complete menu of pre-candidates for each of the five categories.

RB / GI