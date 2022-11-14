On October 28, Jaeger-LeCoultre The Stellar Odyssey starry sky legend high-end watchmaking experience for a limited time was opened in Nanjing Deji Plaza. This limited-time experience will last until November 13th. In addition to Jaeger-LeCoultre’s classic and new astronomical complications, the event will also present installation art works, exclusive drinks, and The Stellar Odyssey starry legend-themed watchmaking workshop. Welcome Fine watchmaking enthusiasts and beginners who are interested in the origin of time and time measurement come to experience it.

Jaeger-LeCoultre The Stellar Odyssey Limited Time Experience

And ELLE invited Yuan Quan to conduct an interview at the event site to talk about her experience of wearing watches:

Yuan Quan wears the Reverso Classic Duetto watch

ELLE: What are your expectations for the Jaeger-LeCoultre Starry Legend-themed limited-time experience space that you will visit later?

The exhibition site contains many precious and complicated timepieces, and I look forward to seeing them up close later. It is said that there will also be stunning art installations and immersive experiences on site, which makes me really want to find out.

ELLE：Can you share your outfit today? What is special about the watch you wear?

Today I am wearing a dating series meteor jewelry watch, which is very bright. If you look closely at the dial, you will see occasional meteors. The design of dark blue tone is also very suitable for the theme of today’s starry sky legend.

ELLE：Among Jaeger-LeCoultre’s astronomically inspired timepieces, what design appeals to you the most?

As I just said, the shooting stars on the dial are amazing and very attractive to me. With such an ingenious design, it is hard to imagine how the watchmakers of the big workshop turned it into a timepiece. It is very innovative and makes me more interested in the limited-time experience of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Starry Sky legend theme that I will visit later. curious.

ELLE：Are you interested in topics related to astronomy or constellations? What is the biggest attraction of the starry sky for you?

For me, the biggest charm of the starry sky is the unknown. While sighing at the vastness of the universe, I will also realize my insignificance, and I will cherish the good times of the moment even more.

ELLE：Do you own a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch? Which is your favorite?

I like many Jaeger-LeCoultre watch collections. Personally, I would prefer the Reverso series watch. A watch has a double-sided dial, which represents different atmospheres and moods at the same time. It is elegant and modern, and can well meet the needs of daily wear.

ELLE：In recent years, most of your film and television roles have been dominated by the image of a big woman. Will you challenge some other types of roles in the future?

For actors, they definitely want to constantly break through themselves and challenge some roles and fields that they have not been involved in before. Of course, this also depends on the next script, and I am looking forward to the characters I will meet in the future.

ELLE：Do you think there is a style match between watches and clothing? How do you usually deal with it?

There is definitely a stylistic match between watches and clothing. If it is for daily wear, I mostly choose watches with simple structure and relatively practical, which can improve the styling texture. If I attend an event, I may choose a more decorative watch to add highlights to the overall look.

Since 1833, Jaeger-LeCoultre has earned a distinguished reputation for its extraordinary creativity, holding more than 430 patents, developing 1,300 movements, and incorporating precious time-tested skills in the Jaeger-LeCoultre Métiers Rares® Rare Crafts workshop. Jaeger-LeCoultre gives full play to its professional accumulation in the field of astronomical complexity and integrates the art of ingenuity into the astronomical timepieces that will be released in 2022. From the new 945-caliber watch with artistic beauty, and the 948-caliber watch that interprets the rotation of the earth in a new gorgeous way, to the new Beichen series perpetual calendar watch full of sporty elegance, and the new complex function to capture the brilliance Meteor’s Rendez-Vous dating series Meteor Watch, a new timepiece that presents the vast universe on the wrist.

Jaeger-LeCoultre The Stellar Odyssey Themed Exhibition

This time, Jaeger-LeCoultre further enriched The Stellar Odyssey legend experience with a new artistic collaboration. The new installation, Passengers: Through Time, specially designed by French artist Guillaume Marmin, uses visual and sound movements, infinite reflections and dazzling perspective effects in a walk-in space. Dynamic equipment, the audience is immersed in the scene, embarking on a starry adventure journey. In Traveler’s mind, the complex and moving interaction between light, sound and motion skillfully captures the vastness of the universe and invites the audience to reflect on “what is the true meaning of time”.

Jaeger-LeCoultreHand in hand with FranceArtistGuillaume Marminspecial presentation “Passengers Through Time”

To pay tribute to the rich variety of exquisite craftsmanship, Jaeger-LeCoultre presents a special collaboration with the talented Maestro Matthias Giroud. A globally recognized pioneer and creative mixologist, he draws inspiration from the fantastic night sky, the ingenious astronomical watchmaking skills and the rich natural resources of the Vallée de Joux to launch new and pleasant drinks specially prepared for the Jaeger-LeCoultre Maison. Dan, leading the guests on a sensory journey to the Jaeger-LeCoultre workshop.

Jaeger-LeCoultre The Stellar AtelierStarry Drinks Workshop(left)

Mathias Giroux for Jaeger-LeCoultre – Earth Attraction – 2 @Richard Frémont(right)

In this limited-time experience, Atelier d’Antoine landed in Jinling for the first time, and launched The Stellar Odyssey Watchmaking Workshop, which aims to provide valuable opportunities for guests through theoretical guidance and hands-on practice, Explore the world of fine watchmaking in an immersive atmosphere, appreciate rare antiques, delve into the thinking that astronomers once had, listen to the passage of time, and experience the mystery of the watch mechanism.

Jaeger-LeCoultre The Stellar Odyssey Starry Sky Legend Theme Antony Master Watchmaker Workshop(Atelier d’Antoine)

Numerous classic Jaeger-LeCoultre timepieces with astronomical complications, as well as the new works of The Stellar Odyssey in 2022, all appeared in the on-site exhibition hall. The above timepiece works ingeniously integrate technology, tradition and artistic craftsmanship, covering the most complex astronomical functions such as moon phase, world time, meteor complications, perpetual calendar, and starry sky.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Hybris Artistica Calibre 945 Master Series 945 movement watch

The new Master Hybris Artistica Calibre 945 Galaxia calibre 945 rose gold watch and Master Hybris Artistica Calibre 945 Atomium calibre 945 white gold watch with a superb movement with a unique appearance, a fusion of various Complicated functions, presenting a new aesthetic concept. The dial of the watch embodies the exquisite craftsmanship of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Métiers Rares® Rare Crafts Workshop, and for the first time introduces a rare artistic craftsmanship – grayscale enamel. The dial adopts a multi-level design, with a dome-shaped structure surrounding the Cosmotourbillon astronomical flying tourbillon. The Cosmotourbillon astronomical flying tourbillon can make a complete rotation along the dial in one sidereal day. The northern hemisphere starry sky on the dial shows the sky observed from the Ru Valley in real time. the position of each constellation. This timepiece masterpiece also combines an astronomical complication with a subtle minute repeater.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Grande Tradition Calibre 948

Jaeger-LeCoultre interprets the world time function in a new way, launching the Master Grande Tradition Calibre 948 calibre 948 watch, which brings together the extraordinary skills of the craftsmen of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Métiers Rares® rare craftsmanship workshop. Dial production takes 70 hours, and the multi-level skills of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Métiers Rares® rare crafts workshop are combined to create this dome-shaped hollow enamel dial. In the center of the dial is a map of the world viewed from above the North Pole. The contours of the continents are cut from a thin white gold plate and filled with enamel. For the first time, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 948 combines the Universal Time complication with the flying tourbillon. The world-time tourbillon makes one revolution every 60 seconds and makes one revolution on the dial every 24 hours.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Beichen Perpetual Calendar Watch

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Beichen series perpetual calendar watch uses the design elements of the Beichen series alarm diving watch, with a dark blue gradient lacquer dial, showing a sporty elegance. The newly developed Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 868AA provides a moon phase display in the northern and southern hemispheres, increasing the power reserve to 70 hours, and is equipped with a perpetual calendar display and a rotating inner bezel. In order to demonstrate harmony and balance and make the reading time clearer, the watch operates the calendar function through three subdials. The sub-dial is slightly concave, and with different texture finishes, when the light passes through, it shows a dizzying and rich visual effect. The 42mm diameter rose gold case is equipped with a quick-change strap system, with a blue rubber strap and an alligator leather strap, to start every day of discovery.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Dazzling Star dating series meteor jewelry watch

The new Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Dazzling Star dating series meteor jewelry watch is equipped with Jaeger-LeCoultre 734 self-winding mechanical movement. The new meteor complication driven by wrist movement makes romantic meteors randomly appear on the dial, full of mystery The unique charm of romance. The dial of the watch is made of blue aventurine, which subtly captures the fascinating beauty of the bright night sky. At the center of the dial are three overlapping discs, bordered by a ring of brilliant diamonds. The watch uses a 36mm rose gold case, and the bezel consists of two concentric circles. The diamonds inlaid with the prong-setting technique create a light and wonderful texture for the shining bezel.

The Stellar Odyssey high-end watchmaking experience will be open to the public for free from October 28th to November 13th, 2022 at Deji Plaza in Nanjing. Visits are by appointment only. Opening hours are: Monday to Thursday 10:00 to 22:00, Friday to Sunday 10:00 to 22:30.

About Stellar Odyssey

In 2022, Jaeger-LeCoultre pays tribute to the astronomical phenomenon that inspired the origin of human measurement of time. From the early days of the establishment of the Grand Workshop, astronomical functions have played an important role in the complex function timepieces introduced by Jaeger-LeCoultre, from the simple moon phase display to the sophisticated and complex perpetual calendar, time equation, star map, and even the period of the node and the near point. cycle. Master watchmakers in the Manufacture have mastered three time measurement methods (solar time, lunar time and sidereal time), constantly innovating and designing advanced and precise mechanical devices that can display and even predict celestial phenomena. This year, Jaeger-LeCoultre launched the Stellar Odyssey theme, with immersive exhibitions and a series of themed events, exciting collaborations with visual artists and bartenders, and a rich and varied presentation at the Atelier d’Antoine The Starry Sky-themed “Exploration Workshop” course. Stellar Odyssey invites you to explore the mysteries of the universe and learn how these mysterious astronomical phenomena are condensed into the world of the square inch on your wrist through the art of micro-mechanics.