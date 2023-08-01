Embracing Change: Full Moon in Aquarius brings liberation and transformation

“Full Moon in Aquarius Brings Strong Changes and Closure in Horoscope Today”

Tonight, the lunar phase will reach its full point in the sign of Aquarius, known for rebellion and independence. This astrological event is expected to bring powerful changes and closure to those born under the different zodiac signs.

For Aries, this full moon will bring closure to relationships and work groups that have been limiting or unproductive. It is an opportunity to let go of people who have shown that they cannot be relied upon since the beginning of the year. With the influence of Venus, the planet of self-esteem, Aries will have the necessary confidence to end these situations promptly and confidently.

Taurus individuals will also experience the influence of the Full Moon in Aquarius, allowing them to close professional and work-related issues that have hindered their progress since January. Stagnant projects and stressful situations can now be left behind, giving Taurus individuals a chance to move forward and pursue their true desires.

Gemini individuals will feel a strong impact from the full moon in Aquarius, accompanied by Venus. This phase will push them to let go of limiting beliefs or aspirations that have hindered personal growth. It is also a time to overcome self-imposed limitations and increase ambitions, with the universe providing the conviction to do so.

Cancer individuals will experience a cleansing effect as the full moon in Aquarius targets commercial matters, shared investments, inheritances, and emotional dependencies that have accumulated since January. This lunar phase will help them release resentments and move on from situations that have caused anger and dependency.

For Leo individuals, the Full Moon in Aquarius will bring closure to relationships and feelings that have hindered personal growth and well-being. It is an opportunity to let go of what no longer serves them, whether it is relationships that have only limited them or painful situations. Those going through a divorce may also receive news of its completion, signaling the beginning of a new chapter.

Virgo individuals will find relief from limiting work situations and health problems caused by stress. This Full Moon in Aquarius will allow them to close cycles tied to unsatisfying jobs, low income, or lack of promotion. With the influence of Venus, they will be urged to value themselves and put an end to self-neglect.

Libra individuals will have the chance to break free from stagnant and unhappy situations in their love life with the Full Moon in Aquarius. It is a time to let go of sadness, lack of love, and general unhappiness. With Venus supporting their well-being, Libras can pursue happiness and use rituals like garlic to attract lasting love.

Scorpio individuals will experience a release from family situations that have held them back financially or emotionally. The Full Moon in Aquarius will allow them to put an end to conflicts, bad relationships, and poor investments. It is a time to react and distance themselves from what does not serve their best interests.

Sagittarius individuals will have the opportunity to bring closure to unfinished plans, such as unfulfilled trips or delayed contracts. The Full Moon in Aquarius will help them overcome obstacles and attract more opportunities. By incorporating Feng Shui elements into their surroundings, they can manifest the trip of their dreams.

Capricorn individuals will see a focus on their economy, material possessions, and personal values with the Full Moon in Aquarius. This lunar phase will enable them to break free from limiting situations that hinder their desired income or prevent important deals from materializing. With the support of Venus, they will be driven to quickly end situations that no longer benefit them.

Finally, for Aquarius individuals themselves, tonight’s Full Moon in their sign will prompt them to rid their lives of anything that no longer aligns with their true selves. It is a time to let go of traits, moods, and bad habits that have caused problems or hindered their happiness. They can find closure and make room for a fresh start.

Overall, the Full Moon in Aquarius brings an opportunity for closure and powerful changes, allowing individuals of each zodiac sign to let go of limiting situations and embrace new beginnings. With the influence of Venus, they will have the strength and self-esteem to confidently move forward.

