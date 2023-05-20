Embraer jets begin operations at Star Air and are ordered by Royal Jordanian

Last week, Star Air started its first commercial flight operating the Embraer E175 jet. The aircraft has two classes and flew the Bangalore – Jamnagar route, with a stopover in Hyderabad.







Star Air will operate four Embraer 175 aircraft through leasing. The Indian airline already serves its customers with five ERJ 145 jets. The expansion of the fleet with Embraer aircraft will provide more flexibility and efficiency for Star Air in expanding its national operating network. The airline is the first to offer business class seats on regional routes in that country.

With Royal Jordanian, Embraer and leasing company Azorra announced a new agreement for eight aircraft. The agreement provides for the introduction of the Embraer 190-E2 and Embraer 195-E2 jets into the Jordanian airline’s fleet. Deliveries are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The agreement totals eight commercial jets, four E190-E2 and four E195-E2, at a list price of US$ 635 million. Six aircraft, four E190-E2 and two E195-E2, are part of Azorra’s firm order backlog. Another two E195-E2s are firm orders from Royal Jordanian Airlines placed directly with Embraer. Jordanian airline orders have been added to Embraer’s Q4 2022 backlog as ‘customer undisclosed’.

Based on the announcement made by Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) in October last year, in which the airline revealed its plans to expand the fleet with new generation aircraft, the E2 was chosen specifically for its exceptional performance and operational efficiency. The selection of the E2 is in line with Royal Jordanian Airlines’ strategic objectives of renewing and expanding the fleet operating in destinations in the Levant region, which includes countries such as Israel, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan itself. The strategic plan aims to further boost the airline’s position as the preferred airline in the region by offering better connectivity to a wider network and positioning Amman as the main gateway to the Levant.

The Embraer 195-E2 to be operated by Royal Jordanian Airlines will have capacity for 12 passengers in business class and 108 in economy class. The E190-E2 will have the same number of seats in business class and 80 in economy. All aircraft feature a 2×2 seating configuration and business class seating with 53-inch legroom. The economy cabin will feature new slimline seats, also in a four-abreast configuration with no middle seat. The aircraft also features large overhead bins, ambient lighting, leather seats and wireless connectivity for entertainment, as well as full internet browsing and the ability to communicate with ground networks during flight.

