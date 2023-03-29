The United Stages of Vienna are looking for an employee for the TaWumm! Music theater agency (m/f/d), full-time position (35 hours per week), permanent.

VEREINIGTE BÜHNEN WIEN GmbH is a Wien Holding company. With the two musical houses RAIMUND THEATER and RONACHER, it is one of the most successful musical producers in Europe and has established a leading international stage house with the opera house MUSIKTHEATER AN DER WIEN.

Your tasks

Participation in the conception, development, organization and implementation of all

Music theater mediation formats of the MusikTheater an der Wien as well as project management of individual ones

mediation projects

Preparation/follow-up and implementation of school activities such as workshops for students, coaching for teachers, development of teaching materials, etc.

Planning, organization and implementation of participatory music education offers

Maintaining contact with cooperation partners

Administrative work in community development, e.g. registration coordination, data maintenance,

Contact person for inquiries

Your professional profile

Relevant studies in the field of e.g. music education, music education or musicology

and/or professional experience in cultural mediation, especially in the field of music and musical theatre;

possibly other courses in connection with several years of experience in music theater operations

Extensive musical knowledge and instrumental or vocal training

Experience in educational work with young people and experience in outreach

Project management know-how and a high degree of initiative

Experienced in dealing with social media and MS Office

Very good knowledge of German and English (spoken/written)

your personal profile

High level of empathy, team spirit and creativity

Organizational skills, enthusiasm and stress resistance

Great passion for musical theater and for working with young people

Enjoy writing texts

Temporal flexibility and willingness to work theater-specific hours (e.g. also in the evening or at the weekend)

our range

Diverse position with a lot of creative freedom in a well-known Viennese cultural establishment

Pleasant working atmosphere and appreciative teamwork

Attractive social benefits such as company discounts, tickets, events, etc.

The minimum salary according to collective agreement (group IVb/2) is currently € 2,371.19 gross per month (14 x per year). Irrespective of this, the actual payment is determined individually based on your qualifications and experience.

Interested?

We look forward to receiving your online application at https://www.vbw.at/de/unternehmen/jobs by April 30, 2023 at the latest. If you have any questions, please contact Maria Laza +43 1 58830 1121. Please note that for data protection reasons cannot accept email applications.

For the sake of good order, we would like to point out that any presentation costs

(such as travel costs etc.) are to be borne by the applicants themselves.

Link:

