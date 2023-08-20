End of Summer in Chicago: Enjoy These Exciting Events in August and September

As summer winds down, the city of Chicago is gearing up to make the most of the remaining warm weeks with a plethora of events for residents and tourists alike. Concerts, movies, dance classes, festivals, and a diverse range of food options are all on offer in the coming months of August and September. Here is a list of some of these exciting events:

The Chicago Air & Water Show, featuring flight demonstrations from the US Air Force and Army Parachute teams, will take place on August 18 and 19 at the North Avenue beach. Admission is free.

Millennium Park Summer Workouts offer free yoga, zumba, pilates, and cardio kickboxing classes on Saturdays. The last session will be on September 2.

The Summer Concerts at Millennium Park will come to a close with a final performance on August 21. Artists such as Carla Morrison, Girl Ultra, and DJ Roxyo Sounds will take the stage.

On August 19, the Japanese Festival at the Chicago Cultural Center will celebrate Japanese culture through music, traditional dances, food, and a tea ceremony. Admission is free.

Chicago Summer Dance provides a chance for attendees to learn and enjoy various styles of dance. Salsa, steppin, and reggeaton lessons will be available until September 10. Admission is free.

The Bounce the City festival at Woodfield Mall from August 26 to September 4 will feature giant inflatables, ball pits, a silent disco dome, food trucks, and more. Tickets start at $24.

Villapalooza, a music festival celebrating Hispanic culture, will be held on August 26 in La Villita. The event will feature artists, folk dancers, singers, DJs, and more. Admission is free.

The Pizza City Festival on August 26 and 27 at Plumber’s Union Hall in the West Loop will showcase over 40 pizza restaurants and offer lectures on pizza preparation. General admission is $95.

The Millennium Park Summer Film Series will show the films Barbershop on August 22 and Everything Everywhere All at Once on August 29. Admission is free.

The Lakeview Taco Festival on August 26 and 27 will showcase a variety of tacos, along with live music, wrestlers, and activities for children. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10.

The Bulls Festival at Lot K of the United Center on August 19 and 20 will feature a 3v3 basketball tournament, food trucks, live music, and an art exhibit. Admission is free.

Metra has also announced that it will expand service on four of its lines ahead of the annual Chicago Air & Water Show.

Moving into September, the Taste of Chicago culinary event will be held in Grant Park from September 8 to 10, offering a wide variety of dishes from local restaurants. Live musical performances will also take place.

Pilsen will celebrate the Parade of the Independence of Mexico on September 9 with a colorful parade along 19th Street.

The Rio festival in Douglas Park from September 15 to 17 will bring rock and punk music, as well as carnival rides, to the area. Notable artists such as Foo Fighters and The Cure will be featured. Tickets start at $99.98.

Mexicans will celebrate the 26th edition of the Mexican Independence parade on September 16, starting from 26th Street and Albany.

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival from September 3 to 9 will showcase jazz performances across various public spaces in the city.

Mexican singer Christian Nodal will bring his Foraji2 tour to the Allstate Arena on September 2. Tickets start at $39.

With so many exciting events happening in the coming weeks, Chicago residents and visitors have plenty of reasons to enjoy the last moments of summer in the city. For more information on each event, please visit the provided links.

