Home Entertainment Exclusive access to HBX “HYPEBEAST Magazine Issue 30” exhibition
Entertainment

Exclusive access to HBX “HYPEBEAST Magazine Issue 30” exhibition

by admin
Exclusive access to HBX “HYPEBEAST Magazine Issue 30” exhibition

With the official unveiling of the 30th issue of HYPEBEAST Magazine, the publication was recently stationed at the HBX exhibition in New York, taking viewers immersed in The Frontiers Issue to explore the worlds of NIGO, Glenn Martens, Chance The Rapper, Peter Do and more.

The latest issue of the magazine is presented in print, digital and physical throughout the exhibition space, the music section is flowed through the space by Devon Turnbull’s handcrafted speakers, and RTFKT explores the world of Web3 through a looping film. Boe Marion’s photography, Ben Ganz posters, Nike shoes and magazines further adorned the exhibition space. “HYPEBEAST Magazine” is re-published after two years. The once familiar world is reconnected after several years. This exhibition further expresses the case of metamorphosis and restart, and dives into different fields that have never been seen before.

“HYPEBEAST Magazine Issue 30: The Frontiers Issue” will be held in HBX New York before October 27th. The magazine has been sold on HBX and designated retailers. Interested readers may wish to learn more.

HBX New York
41 Division St,
New York, NY

See also  Stray Kids' sixth mini-album debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 | ODDINARY

You may also like

A dense mystery all too explained

BAPE® x ASTON MARTIN GT3 Model Car Coming...

In Mestre the musical “Mamma mia!” with the...

Make the future sound now CREATE NOW CREATE...

CQP Officially Releases 2022 Autumn/Winter Collection Outdoor Shoes...

Hypebeast Exclusive Interview with KENZO’s Current Artistic Director...

An experiment in literary history “in the world”...

“Doraemon Ranch Story 2” announces a new promotional...

d&b GSLϵͳΪҡǺ콷 Red Hot Chili Peppers Ѳݳṩһµĺ_רҵ_

Funny self-proclaimed “national brother-in-law” AKIRA is willing to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy