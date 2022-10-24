With the official unveiling of the 30th issue of HYPEBEAST Magazine, the publication was recently stationed at the HBX exhibition in New York, taking viewers immersed in The Frontiers Issue to explore the worlds of NIGO, Glenn Martens, Chance The Rapper, Peter Do and more.

The latest issue of the magazine is presented in print, digital and physical throughout the exhibition space, the music section is flowed through the space by Devon Turnbull’s handcrafted speakers, and RTFKT explores the world of Web3 through a looping film. Boe Marion’s photography, Ben Ganz posters, Nike shoes and magazines further adorned the exhibition space. “HYPEBEAST Magazine” is re-published after two years. The once familiar world is reconnected after several years. This exhibition further expresses the case of metamorphosis and restart, and dives into different fields that have never been seen before.

“HYPEBEAST Magazine Issue 30: The Frontiers Issue” will be held in HBX New York before October 27th. The magazine has been sold on HBX and designated retailers. Interested readers may wish to learn more.

HBX New York

41 Division St,

New York, NY