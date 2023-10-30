Exploring the Elements of an Excellent Spy War Drama: A Conversation with Author Wang Xueying

Renowned author Wang Xueying recently sat down with Haifei, the chief editor of the hit TV series “Plum Blossoms of Hearts,” to discuss his successful career and the elements of an excellent spy war drama. Wang Xueying commended Haifei’s recent work, “Hai Fei’s Selected Works,” which is a collection of four short and medium-length novels that showcase his literary prowess and vast universe of stories.

Haifei reflected on his creative journey, explaining that his writing has gone through three stages over the past 30 years. He began with reality narrative before transitioning to espionage narrative in 2010, which opened up new opportunities for his development as a writer. Since then, he has created numerous spy war dramas such as “Wind Catcher,” “Sparrow,” and “Jingzhe.” More recently, he has ventured into the southern suspense genre with works like “Ancient Spy War” and “Feng Chen Li.” Haifei revealed that his writing always revolves around exploring and analyzing human nature, capturing the intricacies of people’s lives and their responses to difficult situations.

Wang Xueying then delved into the question of what makes a good spy drama. Haifei emphasized that deep affection is an indispensable element. This affection encompasses not only love but also brotherhood, comradeship, family and country feelings, and faith. To create an excellent spy drama, Haifei believes that emotions and espionage must be skillfully interwoven, with continuous and opposing storylines. He cited the character Zhou Yi from “Cliff” as an example, highlighting his deep love, belief, and responsibility, even in the face of certain death.

The conversation shifted to the ongoing TV series “Plum Blossoms of Hearts,” which Haifei serves as the chief editor and reviewer for. Haifei explained that the drama focuses on the integration of life and espionage, with the main characters representing different camps and emotions. He stressed the importance of carefully laying out emotions in the script, making sure they align with the progression of the spy plot. According to Haifei, the most crucial element of an excellent spy drama is the presence of deep affection, which is expressed through various relationships and connections.

Wang Xueying then raised the topic of life as a script, noting that all of Haifei’s writing carries elements of his own life and reality. Haifei acknowledged this connection, stating that the characters in his novels and TV series reflect different aspects of himself and the world he lives in. He mentioned Jin Hee from “Towards Yan’an” as a particularly beloved character, as he resonates with the struggles and sacrifices of today’s youth.

Lastly, the discussion turned to Haifei’s fondness for Shanghai, as many of his spy war stories are set in the bustling city. Haifei explained that Shanghai is his literary hometown, as his mother is from there, and he spent a significant portion of his youth in the city. He described the vibrancy of Shanghai and its diverse population as a source of inspiration, emphasizing the power and influence that cities have on literary creation.

Overall, the conversation between Wang Xueying and Haifei provided insights into the creative process and the elements that make spy war dramas successful. Haifei’s expertise and passion for his craft were evident throughout the interview, leaving readers eager to explore his vast collection of works.