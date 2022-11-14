eYe Junya Watanabe MAN and The North Face have teamed up to bring a new joint Nuptse Jacket. This down jacket was developed in 1992 and is quite an iconic product of The North Face, the most famous of which is the Expedition System dedicated to high-altitude mountaineering. In this cooperation, eYe Junya Watanabe MAN incorporates the stitching style that the brand is good at, with military color matching and easier-to-wear nylon material, and the stitching between the stitching also adds a sense of detail.

The eYe Junya Watanabe MAN x The North Face Nuptse Jacket is expected to hit the shelves at eYe Junya Watanabe MAN dealers, ZOZOVILLA and Junya Watanabe MAN on November 18, priced at ¥209,000. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.