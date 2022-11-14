Beijing time on November 14th, in the second round of the fifth window of the men’s basketball World Cup qualifiers, the Chinese men’s basketball team against Bahrain will start at 24:00 tonight. The Chinese men’s basketball team announced the 12-man roster for the game. Hu Mingxuan He was selected for the competition list, but Zhou Qi, who was injured in his leg, was not selected.

After the match with the Iranian team, Wu Qian, who was injured in the brow bone during the game, went to the hospital for treatment as soon as possible. Six stitches were sutured to the wound, followed by anti-inflammatory treatment, and he is currently recovering well.

Shen Zijie fell to the ground in pain after being hit by his opponent in the rib in the previous game. After the timely treatment by the team doctor and the recovery in the past few days, he is now fine.

The 12-man squad for the Chinese men’s basketball team against Bahrain:

Shen Zijie, Wang Zhelin, Zhu Junlong, Gu Quan, Zhou Peng, Zhu Mingzhen, Ren Junfei, Jiang Weize, Zhao Rui, Wu Qian, Xu Jie, Hu Mingxuan.







Source of this article: Sohu Sports Author: Responsible editor: Liu Songtao