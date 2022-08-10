Famous fashion designer Issey Miyake diesFly into the homes of ordinary people

The clothes and bags he designed are well-loved, such as Jobs, who has a saying called “water conference, iron black turtleneck”. According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, the famous Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake died of cancer on August 5 at the age of 84.

The works of the Issey Miyake brand seem invisible, but they are scattered but not scattered. It is the expression of this mysterious oriental culture that endows the work with magical charm. The tradition of European clothing design has always emphasized sensory stimulation, pursued exaggerated human body lines, enlarged breasts, waist and buttocks, and did not pay attention to the functionality of clothing, while Issey Miyake has taken a different approach, exploring new clothing functions, decoration and functions from the perspective of oriental clothing culture and philosophy The beauty of form.

His clothing concept of “one piece of cloth ready-to-wear” has attracted worldwide attention. In terms of styling, he created a deconstructionist design style in clothing design. Drawing on the oriental clothing technology and the wrapping and wrapping draping technology, the structure is freely swayed, and the unrestrained creative passion is released, which often amazes the audience.

In the use of clothing materials, Issey Miyake has also changed the flat and clean stereotypes of high-end fashion and ready-to-wear, creating various texture effects with various materials, such as Japanese rice paper, white cotton, knitted cotton, and linen. For him, there are no taboos on clothing. Using any material possible and impossible to weave fabric, he is a clothing adventurer, perfecting his edgy, bold designs.

Issey Miyake has several sub-brands, each with its own characteristics. But the one that lets you know Issey Miyake the most is probably the bag named baobao. Although there are two different voices in the market: “a must for hipsters”; “a pile of triangular pieces is not made of leather, and it is so expensive”, there is still a strong momentum of baobao in the market.

The fashion industry has lost another commander.

(Xu Yisheng, reporter of Xinmin Evening News)