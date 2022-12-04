The French writer Dominique Lapierre, former great signing of Paris Match, author of international bestsellers such as “The city of joy”, “Greater than love”, “Paris burns?”, “Midnight and five in Bhopal”. This is confirmed by Mondadori, which has published his books in Italy.

Born in 1931 in Châtelaillon-Plage, in his first novel, “A dollar a thousand kilometers” (1949) Lapierre recounted a long road trip across the United States. During the 1950s and 1960s he then made several reportages for the newspaper ” Paris Match”, including the one dedicated to India from which he drew inspiration for the bestseller “City of Joy”, which became a film by Roland Joffé in 1992.

Among his works, they remember “Paris burns?” (written with Larry Collins), from which the homonymous film by René Clément was made in 1966. And then “Midnight and five in Bhopal” (with Javier Moro) and “Does New York burn?” (with Larry Collins), a political fiction novel that links the imminent explosion of an atomic bomb in New York with Israel’s abandonment of the occupied Palestinian territories. He also wrote “A Rainbow in the Night”, about the settlement of the settlers Dutch in South Africa.

In 1982, with the support of Maria Teresa of Calcutta, Lapierre together with his wife founded the association “Action pour les enfants des lépreux de Calcutta”, to which he donated half of his royalties, in favor of schools and centers for the fight against leprosy and tuberculosis.

Lapierre’s passion, literature, has become family: his daughter, Alexandra Lapierre, has also become a well-known writer, appreciated above all for her historical novels.