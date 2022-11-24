ROME – The one chosen by Mercedes to commemorate the end of Roger Federer’s career is not just any car. For the 20-time world champion – partner of the world of the star for years – the brand wanted the most powerful plug-in hybrid model ever: the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance. A one-off, after the tennis player has had the opportunity to personally select the fittings and accessories, in anticipation of the November 26 auction: it will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s at the Motorworld museum in Munich. The proceeds, of over 200,000 euros (minimum estimated value) will be used for a charitable purpose.





A special “Star”.

What is special about the car? First of all, under the bonnet, the historic V8 Biturbo handmade in Affalterbach, associated with an electric powertrain placed on the rear axle: the total horsepower is 843 HP for a maximum torque of over 1,400 Nm. Get behind the wheel of this Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance – with four-wheel drive and steering – means being able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, and on the track being able to reach 200 km/h in less than ten, reaching, if desired, a maximum speed of 316 km/h.

For Federer, a car lover and Mercedes collector, it was the perfect culmination of a career that lasted 24 years, so much so that he chose all the options, including the yellow tint: the Electric Beam.





The Neon Legacy initiative

The car has already made its public debut: at the Laver Cup in London from 23 to 25 September 2022, a tournament conceived by Federer himself. The event also saw the presence of the Mercedes EQS flagship, in a fleet chosen by the brand to accompany the teams. The debut of his fluorescent car, however, did not go unnoticed, coinciding with the launch of the Neon Legacy project. “Inspired by our long-time partner, Roger Federer, it is a real honor for us to support the Neon Legacy Initiative. We are proud to build together with Roger this initiative that makes a significant difference for society,” commented Britta Seeger, member of the board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

The initiative showed how the partnership, today, with Federer leaving the world of competition, has reached a new phase, committing itself to a new goal: to give something back to society.

“I am grateful for all the support during my 24 years of professional tennis and excited to be able to reciprocate this gratitude in the next chapters of my life – Federer’s words for the occasion -. I am honored and proud to have a long-standing partner at Mercedes-Benz who shares these same values ​​through a commitment to supporting the needs of our communities.”





That’s it

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to charity for the refurbishment of a public tennis court in London, enabling tennis enthusiasts of all ages to improve their game. The restoration will be carried out in collaboration with the famous post-graffiti duo Low Bros brothers Christoph and Florin Schmidt from Berlin.