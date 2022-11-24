[Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Website]Wang Weizhong presided over the executive meeting of the provincial government to emphasize

Always adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, do a good job in all aspects of safety production at the end of the year

On November 23, Governor Wang Weizhong presided over an executive meeting of the provincial government to comprehensively study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important principles of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing safely”. Requirements, conscientiously implement the work requirements of the provincial party committee, study and deploy year-end and year-end safety production, urban gas pipelines and other aging renovations, implementation of rural revitalization strategies, and high-quality health and high-quality development.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the fire accident in Anyang, Henan, emphasizing the need to unify thoughts and actions with General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment on overall development and safety, and always adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, with ” Always worry about the sense of responsibility, and do our best to do a good job in all aspects of safety production at the end of the year. It is necessary to conscientiously implement the hard measures of the State Council Safety Committee’s “Fifteen Points” and “Guangdong’s 65 Points”, deeply promote the investigation and rectification of potential safety hazards in key areas, learn from one example, prevent problems before they happen, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents. We must do our best to do a good job in winter fire prevention, carry out in-depth fire safety “mine-sweeping” operations, strengthen the investigation of fire hazards in key areas such as urban villages, old communities, old factory warehouses, and centralized isolation places, and make overall plans for designated hospitals and sub-designated hospitals. , Fangcang shelter hospitals and construction sites of centralized isolation places for safe production work to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. At the same time, it is necessary to speed up the renovation and renovation of urban gas pipelines, strengthen the special rectification of black bottles and black gas, and continue to improve the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to vigorously implement the strategy of rural revitalization, adhere to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas, solidly promote the revitalization of rural industries, talents, culture, ecology, and organizations, consolidate the foundation of food security in an all-round way, and comprehensively promote the strengthening of agriculture in our province, the beauty of the countryside, and the prosperity of farmers. get rich. It is necessary to strengthen problem orientation, speed up the completion of shortcomings such as rural infrastructure and public services, improvement of rural living environment, and guarantee of elements of rural revitalization, and solidly promote the implementation of various tasks of rural revitalization to achieve results. It is necessary to optimize the assessment and incentive mechanism, strengthen the application of assessment results, guide all localities and departments to concentrate their efforts and increase investment, and strive to realize that our province’s rural revitalization work is at the forefront of the country.

The meeting deliberated on the opinions on promoting the high-quality development of health care, emphasizing the need to create a model province for high-quality health development, deepen the reform of the medical and health system, strive to build a high-quality medical and health service system, develop health care services throughout the life cycle, and shape A world-class healthy bay area, building a higher level of strong province of traditional Chinese medicine. It is necessary to accelerate the construction of an intelligent and digital mutual recognition platform for the diagnosis and treatment results of various hospitals, improve the efficiency of diagnosis and treatment, reduce the cost of medical treatment, and reduce the burden on the masses. It is necessary to improve the prevention and treatment system of major epidemics, speed up the capacity building of medical resources, shelter hospitals, isolation places, human resources, etc., comprehensively improve the emergency response level of infectious diseases, and use hard cadres and hard measures to go all out to resolutely win the epidemic prevention and control. Control the tough battle.

The meeting also studied the work of strengthening the management of small food production and processing workshops, small restaurants and food vendors.