Feng Ruixue's 'Dual Identity' Arouses Expectations in Fan Shiran's New Drama 'Derailment'

Feng Ruixue’s ‘Dual Identity’ Arouses Expectations in Fan Shiran’s New Drama ‘Derailment’

Fan Shiran’s New Drama “Derailment” Premieres, Featuring “Dual Identity” of Feng Ruixue

On December 14, the highly anticipated urban suspense romance drama “Derailment” directed by Shenyang was released on Youku Video. The star-studded cast includes Liu Haocun, Lin Yi, and Fan Shiran, whose portrayal of the character Feng Ruixue with a “dual identity” has sparked great interest among viewers.

The TV series, adapted from Priest’s Jinjiang Literature City novel of the same name, follows the story of Jiang Xiaoyuan, played by Liu Haocun, who undergoes a life-altering accident and assumes the identity of a working-class woman. Along the way, she meets the mysterious Qilian, played by Lin Yi, and the two embark on a journey to uncover the truth and overcome various challenges.

Fan Shiran plays the role of Feng Ruixue, a character with two contrasting identities. Initially portrayed as a humble and envious young woman, she later transforms into an arrogant and wealthy heiress. The dynamic between the two personas of Feng Ruixue adds depth to her character, leading to an intriguing plot development.

Fan Shiran’s previous performances in dramas such as “Daydream Me,” “Pearl River Family,” and “The Gate of Rebirth” have already garnered her recognition for her acting skills. With the premiere of “Derailment,” fans can look forward to her compelling portrayal of Feng Ruixue and her journey of self-discovery.

The drama is set to be exclusively available on the Youku video platform and promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and exceptional performances. As the character of Feng Ruixue delves into the lighthouse system to understand her true self, fans can expect an enthralling and emotional journey portrayed by Fan Shiran.

