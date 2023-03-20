Fiat renewed at the beginning of March the range of the product most chosen by Argentines, the Cronos.

With this new update, the Italian brand seeks to redesign the current offer and make it simpler. From now on, the range will consist of four versions, including 3 new Like, Driva Pack Plus and Stile versions, all three mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

On the other hand, the Precision version remains unchanged as the top-of-the-range variant and the only one available with a CVT-type automatic transmission.

Fiat Cronos dashboard center console.

The new portfolio is then made up of a total of 4 versions, all with a single 1.3-liter GSE engine and with the following news:

Like 1.3L GSE MT



This version comes to replace the current Attractive 1.3L GSE, Among the main novelties are the return of the 15” alloy wheels as standard equipment along with body-colored mirrors and door handles (formerly black). This version will not be available for the Savings Plan channel.

Drive 1.3L GSE MT Pack Plus

Seeking to enrich the product offer, the new Drive Pack Plus version adds equipment details inherited from the previous S-Design pack, now discontinued; the 15” multi-spoke alloy wheels painted in black, the mirrors in piano black, the black front grille, logos and copper exterior finishes, the headlining together with its handles, the light panel and the pillars are now black in color on this version.

Fiat Cronos alloy wheels.

The traditional spoiler on the S-Design version is now an exclusively MOPAR accessory.

Stile 1.3L GSE MT



It is a new variant with top-of-the-range attributes, and a 5-speed manual transmission, is positioned as the manual alternative to the Precision 1.3L CVT version.

It has 15″ alloy wheels, chrome exterior finishes, electrically folding exterior mirrors with courtesy light, darkened interior, leather steering wheel, leather upholstery, front center armrest, split rear seat, are some of the elements that are part of the provision. Version available as a savings model in Fiat Plan.



