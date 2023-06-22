First Division: Sarmiento vs Atlético Tucumán Date 21

Sarmiento will receive Atlético Tucumán, within the framework of date 21 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament, next Sunday, June 25 from 8:30 p.m. (Argentine time), at the Eva Perón stadium.

After having won the previous day, the visiting team will look for another victory that will leave them well positioned in the table, while the locals have just lost their last game and will try to win.

Sarmiento suffered a hard blow when he fell 0-2 on the last day against Independiente. In the previous duels, they have won 1 game and in 3 the final result was a draw. During those days, they have scored 2 goals and scored 2 against their opponents.

Atlético Tucumán comes from defeating Godoy Cruz with a score of 2 to 1. In the last 4 games, they have won 1 time, lost 2 times and tied 1 game. He scored 5 goals and they have scored 5 in his bow.

In the history of results obtained, the numbers indicate an advantage in favor of one of the contenders: 1 time the home team won and 2 times the visit. They last played in this competition on July 19, in the 2022 Argentina – Professional League tournament, and the score favored Atlético Tucumán with a score of 1-0.

The local is located in sixteenth place with 25 points (6 PG – 7 PE – 7 PP), while the visitor has 21 units and is placed in twenty-third place in the table (4 PG – 9 PE – 7 PP) .

Nazareno Arasa will be the judge who will deliver justice in the match.

Sarmiento and Atlético Tucumán schedule, according to country Argentina: 8:30 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 6:30 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 5:30 p.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 7:30 p.m.

