Power station Bluetti EB150 in the test: XL power storage almost 40 percent cheaper

Update: At the time of the test in April 2022, the price for the Bluetti EB150 was still an impressive 900 euros. The power station is currently being sold at the absolute rock-bottom price of 514 Euro with the code GKB11ANNI1 offered. This corresponds to a saving of more than 40 percent. It’s worth being quick, because the offer is only a few hours left until 10 o clock in the morning am 23.06.2023 valid.

Power stations with solar generators enable the use of electrical consumers far away from the mains and are therefore ideal for emergency power supply or for work, hobbies and camping. In combination with a solar panel, the devices promise a self-sufficient and mobile power supply using only the sun.

This test belongs to the Powerstation and Camping theme worlds. In this individual test, the second power station from the manufacturer Bluetti has to show what it can do. With a capacity of 1500 watt hours, the EB150 has the largest capacity of the solar generators we have tested. The test device was made available to us by the online shop Geekmaxi.

design and scope of delivery



With dimensions of 37 x 17 x 36 centimeters and a weight of a whopping 17.2 kilograms, the Bluetti EB150 is the largest and heaviest power station in the TechStage editorial team to date. Accordingly, it can only be described as mobile to a limited extent. This XL power station is not suitable for bike tours or hikes.

The rectangular case with a handle on top is reminiscent of a mini PC tower. The handle, front and back are white, the rest of the sides of the plastic case are a light blue. The processing of the power station is of high quality, but the color scheme, choice of materials and the clearly visible ventilation openings make the EB150 look cheap. Compared to the Bluetti Poweroak EB70 (test report), Flashfish UA550 (test report) or even an Ecoflow Delta (test report), this model looks very old-fashioned. Overall, the design looks very sober and functional – the target group here seems to be more business people than private users.

The connections of the EB150 are distributed on the front and back. On the front are the power input, unlit status display, power button (main switch, direct current and alternating current), the 12 volt vehicle output (cigarette lighter) and a total of five USB outputs (1x USB-C PD with 45 watts , 4x USB-A with 3.0 A). The two EU sockets for 230 V are on the back.

A 200 watt power supply with a loud fan is also included. This is also included with the smaller Poweroak EB70. Since the device makes about as much noise as an old PC under full load, it is better to charge the power station in the next room.

A solar panel is not included, but there are bundles with suitable modules or the module individually under the name Bluetti SP200. Alternatively, we used a 100-watt panel from another manufacturer for the tests. Solar panels with up to 400 watts and a 7.8 mm plug are compatible.

Technical specifications



practice test



The operation of the power station is self-explanatory and uncomplicated thanks to proper labeling. To switch on, the main button is pressed for several seconds and the EB150 wakes up. The display shows the capacity, input and output power. However, an exact percentage display of the capacity would be desirable here – the rough graphic with 20 percent blocks is insufficient for this price range in our opinion. There is no remaining time display like the Ecoflow River (test report).

After fully charging the EB150 for the first time, let’s start with some stress tests. Bluetti specifies 1000 watts of continuous load here. A decent value that only the stronger power stations achieve. The power station handles the 970 watts of our toaster connected in the test just as easily as the supply of 3D printers, laser engravers, ice cube makers or travel hair dryers. The tested tool also works – as long as it requires less than 1000 W. However, 1 kW is not enough for our large hair dryer, kettle, induction plate or table saw. Here the power station switches off reliably after a few seconds. If you want to connect such powerful consumers, you should take a look at the Ecoflow Delta (test report) with 1800 W.

The real strength of the EB150 is the whopping capacity of 1500 watt hours. This even surpasses the mentioned Ecoflow Delta with 1200 watt hours. But how much of it is usable? The experience of past power station tests shows that the larger the capacity, the greater the loss. So we are looking forward to our now proven long-term test with our workplace. In addition to a Macbook Pro (90 watt power supply), two 24-inch monitors, telephone, printer and various USB consumers are supplied here. The combination consumes around 90 to 140 watts during the day. Only a handful of print jobs let the value rise to over 700 W for a short time.

All in all, the EB70 supplies our workstation with AC power for over 11 hours before the battery dies. During this time, the power station delivers around 1242 watt hours, which corresponds to a loss of almost 17 percent in terms of capacity. That would be slightly above the 15 percent specified by the manufacturers, but it’s okay. The losses are highest when using 230 volt consumers with little power. When using direct current, especially 12 volt devices, the least is lost. In this respect, the test results agree with the values ​​of the competition. Of the 1.5 kilowatt hours, around 1.2 to at best 1.3 kilowatt hours can be used. A very decent value! For your understanding: A television with 110 watts runs here for over 11 hours, just like our workplace. A projector with 200 watts can be fired up for just over six hours. A coffee machine with 600 watts could be operated for a little more than two hours at a time.

It takes 10 hours to fully charge with the AC adapter, which is average but very long when you need it. For comparison: The Ecoflow Delta only needs 1.5 hours at the socket for 1.2 kilowatt hours. Solar panel charging also works. However, the 130 watts is admittedly weak for this XL battery and so the EB150 is about a quarter recharged at the end of the day. With a solar output of 240 watts, the manufacturer specifies a charging time of around 7 hours. With the maximum of 400 watts, charging with solar energy still takes about 4 to 5 hours.

When in use, the fans of the EB150 can only be heard during the stress test. With an output of less than 300 to 350 watts, the power station remains silent. But once they start up, the fan can be clearly heard. After all, it is less shrill than the fan in the power supply. Even when recharging with the 200 watt power pack, the internal fans turn on clearly audibly. However, when charging via a photovoltaic panel (130 watts), the EB150 remains quiet.

Simultaneous charging and discharging of the power station is possible, but the manufacturer advises against it in order to ensure a longer service life for the lithium-ion battery. Here Bluetti states 2500+ charging cycles.

price and variants



The Bluetti EB150 is available in blue and black at the time of testing in April 2022 for just under 900 euros. At the time, it was priced below the Ecoflow Delta with 1.2 kilowatt hours, but 1800 watts of power and a quick charge function. The price was high then, in relation to the performance, but justified. The power station is currently being sold at the lowest price of 514 Euro with the code GKB11ANNI1 offered. The offer expires on 06/22/2023 at 10 a.m.

If even the 1.5 kilowatt hours are not enough, you can also get the power station in the EB240 variant. Apart from the size, weight and battery capacity, this is identical and offers a whopping 2.4 kilowatt hours.

Conclusion



The Bluetti EB150 is a real workhorse. The 1000 watts of continuous power are even sufficient for consumers such as toasters or travel hair dryers. Thanks to the very high capacity of 1500 watt hours, the power station lasts significantly longer than the small models from Blitzwolf (test report), Loskii (test report) or Xmund (test report). If you are looking for a solar generator with staying power, this is the model for you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

