Fluid furniture and an earthy palette fill the design of this store in Paraná

With approximately 30 m², the store Momentumlocated in Paraná, is a integrated environment composed of fluid furniture and an earthy palette with the firm’s signature Gabriela Casagrande Architecture.

“An environment with earthy tones and furniture of national design can transmit a cozy feeling e elegance at the same time. Colors such as brown, beige and terracotta create a welcoming atmosphere, while nationally designed furniture adds a touch of authenticity e originality to space”, comments the architect Gabriela Casagrande.

The use of natural materials how wood and leather contribute to the feeling of connection with nature, creating a harmonious and relaxing environment – ​​embracing the customer who arrives at the store. Parts of national design they generally incorporate cultural and historical traits, adding value and meaning to the environment.

In the space, the highlight is due to some iconic pieces: Poltrona Tubo, from Guilherme Wentz; comma sofa, from Arthur de Menezes; Coastal Center Table, by Jacqueline Terpins; Sphere armchair, Ricardo Fasanello; and artwork by the artist Julian Fugantirepresented by Galeria Zilda Fraletti.

“This type of decoration can be a great option for those who want a Sophisticated space, cozy and with personality” concludes the architect.

