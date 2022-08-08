Home Entertainment FMACM Releases New 2022 Fall/Winter Collection Lookbook
Entertainment

FMACM Releases New 2022 Fall/Winter Collection Lookbook

by admin
FMACM Releases New 2022 Fall/Winter Collection Lookbook

FMACM officially released the new 2022 autumn and winter series, which unfolded from the Coca-Cola advertisement “everything’s better when we’re open”, grasping the pun of “open”, expressing “the current society and individuals need to open themselves and make communication easier, Secondly, FMACM may also be another choice for your dressing needs, please open FMACM. Since the birth of the Internet, the cursor arrow is your alter ego in the Internet, as an interactive tool and entrance, entering the era of information explosion , everyone chooses a different world and window and opens it.” concept. Diverging with the above concept, the arrow symbol has become an important carrier of FMACM this season, which appears in the clothing design in a unified and orderly manner, as if it means that the products of FMACM are selected by you with the cursor arrow.

In terms of clothing, FMACM’s new 2022 autumn and winter series this time brings suit jackets, black and white sports suits, pullovers, silhouette trousers, flight jackets, long coats, cotton jackets, denim jackets, jeans and other items, with arrow symbols, etc. Element rendering. In addition, FMACM has planned and presented the concept of a new series through the special planning method of “My body my choice” through TEAM FMACM, aiming to advocate that everyone’s choice should be understood, respected and inclusive.

See also  Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarando announces that Lee Jung-jae will continue to star in the second season of "Squid Game"

You may also like

Metaverso and Web3, all the moves (and challenges)...

The second season of STEAM popular science animation...

“Dancing Dad”: Why did Indian musicals break the...

[Save this photo]Malicious association is prohibited?Weibo blocked the...

D’Annunzio in the immortal pages of the Recherche

Yan Weiwen and Wang Lida led the concert...

If the world of dreams plunges into a...

On Cao Wenxuan’s Literary World

Breaking the theater version record, “ONE PIECE FILM...

CCTV’s new IP summer song party invites you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy